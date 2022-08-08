ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Michigan State
Utah Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
deseret.com

2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
PROVO, UT
Johnny Juzang
Jared Butler
Scorebook Live

Is Jesuit the team to beat in 6A Oregon football?

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander  SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here's our look at the Jesuit Crusaders of the Class 6A Metro League.  JESUIT TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHKen Potter, 36th season (336-80; No. 2 ...
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women's Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women's Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
Hoops Rumors

Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers

The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn't been contentious, but it doesn't appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
deseret.com

Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

Utah gymnastics' 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. "I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!" Winger wrote. "I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn't have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Paris Bass#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Lakers#Seaholm High School#Titans

