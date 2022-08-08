Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
3 way too early bold Portland Trail Blazers predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2022 offseason under a ton of pressure to deliver on Damian Lillard’s wishes for a competitive squad. Now that the 2022 NBA draft and much of the offseason are pretty much done, the Blazers didn’t do too badly. To be honest, the Blazers made every effort to regain their competitiveness this offseason.
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
Watch: Called-up Wednesday, Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers against Red Sox for first major league hit
It's been an insane 24 hours for Atlanta Braves' top prospect Vaughn Grissom. Having already advanced from Single-A to Double-A this season, the Braves notified Grissom that he was being called up again on Tuesday. Only, this time, he was skipping Triple-A and headed right to the big leagues. Grissom...
Tigers owner Chris Illitch throws Al Avila under the bus after firing him
The Detroit Tigers have finally fired general manager Al Avila. Currently in the midst of a terrible season — they're the third worst team in the MLB record-wise — Detroit has finally decided to pull the plug. Detroit will undoubtedly finish with a losing record this season, which...
Is Jesuit the team to beat in 6A Oregon football?
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Jesuit Crusaders of the Class 6A Metro League. JESUIT TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHKen Potter, 36th season (336-80; No. 2 ...
NFL・
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers
The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
