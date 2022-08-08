ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
police1.com

Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Search For Possibly Armed Suspect In Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents in a neighborhood south of Highway 26 are asked to stay inside because there could be a man armed with a gun in the area. The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into parked cars near NW Murray Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon and ran off.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime#Northeast 104th Avenue
KXL

Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy