Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Related
Arson suspected after NE Portland commercial building engulfed in flames
Fire crews responded to a fire late Tuesday evening at an abandoned building.
Police seek leads in 2021 fatal shooting outside Hillsboro bar
A man was shot to death outside a bar in Hillsboro over a year ago, and now authorities are calling on witnesses to step up.
Beer truck blocks SW Portland road early Wednesday morning
A Budweiser truck jackknifed Wednesday morning, blocking SW Garden Home Road.
Arrest warrant issued in deadly July 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland police are looking for a woman who they believed killed a man in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullet pierces Corvallis apartment, wounds man in shoulder
A Corvallis man was hospitalized after a bullet pierced through his apartment and struck him in the shoulder on Sunday, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
police1.com
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
KXL
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
KXL
Search For Possibly Armed Suspect In Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents in a neighborhood south of Highway 26 are asked to stay inside because there could be a man armed with a gun in the area. The suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into parked cars near NW Murray Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive around 12:30 on Wednesday afternoon and ran off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
KXL
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
11-year-old girl reunites with family after reported missing
A young girl that was reported missing in Vancouver was found late Wednesday morning, Vancouver police announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 9 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County reports another potential heat-related death.
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Security guard stabbed in head near Convention Center, police say
Portland police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a security guard in the head near the Oregon Convention Center on Monday.
WWEEK
After Months of Inaction, Dominoes Begin to Fall in the Investigation of Joe Gilliam’s Poisoning
For many months, the family and friends of Joe Gilliam have waited with increasing impatience for developments in the investigation into who poisoned the former president of the Northwest Grocery Association in 2020. Meanwhile, Gilliam remains in a long-term care facility in Clark County, Wash. Now 60, he cannot speak,...
KXL
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on Tuesday
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Aug. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland software company lays off 15% of workforce following acquisition.
KXL
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
Comments / 4