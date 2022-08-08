Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike on Sunday morning. According to the officials, the incident was recorded on the security camera.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
Four additional bodies were found Sunday in Perry County, raising the death toll in the county to seven following last week’s historic floods, Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said. Among the victims found in Perry County on Sunday, one man has been identified, but Combs did not immediately release his...
Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway
THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled. Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
75-Year-Old WCHS Reporter Bob Aaron Attacked While Covering Story
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A Charleston, W.V. reporter was attacked over the weekend while covering a story about the local Sheriff’s efforts to remove abandoned cars from the area.
Florida woman killed in Raleigh County crash
FAIRDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On 8/09/2022, Susan Flint of N. Miami Beach, Florida was driving a 2006 Honda Accord traveling west in the 1200 block of WV Route 99 – Bolt Road, Fairdale, WV. A loaded coal transport truck was traveling east on the same roadway. Preliminary findings...
1 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
A fatal crash was reported to the Police on Saturday on Wallace Road near Antioch. According to the police, the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. when Jesus Ledezma-Trejo crashed into a parked Ford F-150 in the 200 block of [..]
More than a decade later, arrest made in murder of Tennessee woman Karen Swift
More than a decade later, an arrest has been made in the Karen Swift cold case. Wife and mother of four Karen Johnson Swift disappeared after a Halloween party in Dyersburg, Tennessee on October 29, 2011. About six weeks later, her body was found two miles away from her home in a cemetery.
Dramatic video captures Indiana house explosion that killed three and left 40 homes damaged
A house explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday left three people dead and some 40 homes damaged. Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know what caused the explosion, which left the residential street the house stood on covered with debris from the house explosion and damage to nearby structures. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius.A video published by WRTV Indianapolis shows the exact moment of the explosion. Streets near the site of the explosion were closed down following the explosion. Evansville Police Department...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night on North Broadway. The Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland stated that a crash occurred on North Broadway and Grainger [..]
Arrest of Ballengee man concludes extended burglary investigation
FOREST HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Ballengee man was arrested Friday on several theft related charges. Reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, August 5th, Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins and Deputy J.S. Ward conducted the arrest of Jeffrey Frazier, 44 or Ballengee, WV. The...
