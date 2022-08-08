ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

75-Year-Old WCHS Reporter Bob Aaron Attacked While Covering Story

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A Charleston, W.V. reporter was attacked over the weekend while covering a story about the local Sheriff’s efforts to remove abandoned cars from the area.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Florida woman killed in Raleigh County crash

FAIRDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On 8/09/2022, Susan Flint of N. Miami Beach, Florida was driving a 2006 Honda Accord traveling west in the 1200 block of WV Route 99 – Bolt Road, Fairdale, WV. A loaded coal transport truck was traveling east on the same roadway. Preliminary findings...
FAIRDALE, WV
The Independent

Dramatic video captures Indiana house explosion that killed three and left 40 homes damaged

A house explosion in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday left three people dead and some 40 homes damaged. Law enforcement officials say they do not yet know what caused the explosion, which left the residential street the house stood on covered with debris from the house explosion and damage to nearby structures. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius.A video published by WRTV Indianapolis shows the exact moment of the explosion. Streets near the site of the explosion were closed down following the explosion. Evansville Police Department...
EVANSVILLE, IN

