Read full article on original website
Fed Up American
2d ago
Can’t imagine why Blake’s wouldn’t expand in the state where their business thrived and grew.
Reply(2)
4
Related
dbusiness.com
Ford Announces Purchase of 650MW of Solar Energy from DTE Energy
Through a new clean energy agreement, DTE Energy will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford Motor Co. by 2025, bringing the Dearborn automaker closer to its goal of carbon neutrality. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase is a strategic investment...
dbusiness.com
Butzel Adds Scott Fishwick to Firm’s Growing Litigation Team
Butzel, an international law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Scott Fishwick will join the firm’s litigation department. In Butzel’s Detroit office, Fishwick will represent public and private companies, their officers and directors, and other high-profile individuals in complex business and financial litigation. Fishwick has a broad...
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
dbusiness.com
Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Fall Nearly 20% in July, Detroit Posts 38% Price Gain
According to the July 2022 Housing Report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, metro Detroit home sales have gone down slightly month-over-month and nearly 20 percent in the last year. This is the largest drop recorded by RE/MAX since the start of COVID-19 when home sales fell dramatically. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
OneStream Opens New Global Headquarters Facility in Birmingham
OneStream, a corporate performance management solutions provider, has opened its new 23,000-square-foot global headquarters facility in downtown Birmingham. Located at 191 N. Chester St., the facility will serve as the corporate headquarters and a collaboration center for OneStream employees to drive innovation, partnership, and company culture as the enterprise expands its base of operations globally.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
Lyon Township becoming one of the fastest growing communities in Michigan
Lyon Township is known as a quiet little community in Southern Oakland County, but the area is getting a lot less little—growing faster than nearly any community in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Space Force Director to Speak at Space Summit in Traverse City, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Space Force Director to Speak at Space Summit in Traverse City. The Michigan...
tornadopix.com
Rehabilitating Ford Michigan Central Station Means Opportunity and Sacrifice for Southwest Detroit
But change isn’t great for everyone. Shane O’Keefe, co-owner of Metropolis Cycles, located on Michigan Avenue and 14th Street next to Roosevelt Park, said building at the train station is not the best environment for cyclists. Metropolis Cycles first opened in 2014, four years before Ford paid $90...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Holocaust Center to Exhibit Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Holocaust Center to Host Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly. The Zekelman Holocaust Center is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
candgnews.com
Royal Park Hotel under new ownership
ROCHESTER — The Royal Park Hotel in downtown Rochester has been sold. Earlier this month, the Rewold Family sold the hotel to Fairwood Capital LLC for an undisclosed price. “Money wasn’t the main factor in it. It wasn’t the reason that we did it,” said Frank Rewold, who heads up the Rochester-based Frank Rewold & Sons Construction firm. “It was just the timing and the stress on the staff.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Comments / 8