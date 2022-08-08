Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Final day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.
wyo4news.com
Public invited to WYDOT meeting with County Commissioners next Tuesday
The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sweetwater County Commission next Tuesday, August 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend. More information about the...
wyo4news.com
SSD#1 held a board meeting Monday night to discuss graduation rates
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its board meeting Monday night Aug. 8, 2022. The focus of the meeting was to address graduation rates and ways the board can support schools from primary to secondary levels, in their efforts to raise the rate. Graduation rates at Rock Springs High school remain between 70 and 75 percent according to recent statistics.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT to meet with County on local projects
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sweetwater County Commission on August 16, 2022, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
YWCA receives United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant award
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local #1499 endorses Sheriff Grossnickle
The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly give you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff. As a professional association, fellow first responders, and members of this community, we believe it is important to provide an opportunity for each of the candidates for Sheriff to share with our membership their thoughts and plans for the sheriff’s office if elected. We did so this year by sending out a candidate questionnaire to each of the three candidates, and then we voted as a group on who to endorse based on their responses to the questionnaire.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs wading pools to close this Saturday
August 10, 2022 — The clock is ticking on the Rock Springs wading pool summer season. According to a post on the City of Rock Springs Facebook page, Saturday is the last day the Blairtown, Washington, and Century West wading pool will operate. The Blairtown and Century West pools will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Washington pool will operate between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
wyo4news.com
Game and Fish establishes new walk-in area for hunting and fishing in Sweetwater County
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Wyoming Game and Fish Department -in cooperation with several private landowners- has established a new walk-in hunting and fishing area (Sweetwater #3) along the Green River. Historically, the private landowners allowed access to their property by sportsmen for hunting and fishing. Problems with littering, camping, and abandoning property on those private lands have resulted in the private landowners working with the department to regulate activities on those private properties by enrolling in the department’s AccessYes program.
RELATED PEOPLE
wyo4news.com
Harold Lee Rollins Sr. (September 19, 1939 – July 23, 2022)
Harold Lee Rollins Sr., 82, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died following a sudden illness. Following cremation; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Danielle Marie Kaumo (July 10, 1984 – August 5, 2022)
Danielle Marie Kaumo, 38, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place at White Mountain Crematory.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 9 – August 10, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo charged with misconduct and conflict of interest
August 5, 2022 — After a two-year-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo was charged with four counts of official misconduct and another count of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
WWCC Partners with CCsmart
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is partnering with CCsmart to tackle head-on the issue of declining enrollments at two-year colleges by introducing a new web resource for students and parents. An initiative of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an honors society, PTK recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. CCsmart.org is an evidence-based and data-driven website designed to make it easier to find reliable information about higher education pathways.
wyo4news.com
Jodie Hart Lowell (January 13, 1969 – August 4, 2022)
Jodie Hart Lowell, 53, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in Payson, Utah from a long-term illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 West Teton Ave, Green River, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
sweetwaternow.com
Alcon Sentenced to One Year in Sweetwater County Detention Center
ROCK SPRINGS — A 41-year-old Rock Springs woman was sentenced to one year in the Sweetwater County Detention Center and three years of supervised probation for her role in an incident that occurred in Skyline Village on January 31. Amanda Alcon was the third of three suspects sentenced in...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 9, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Public Asked For Help In Finding Missing Wyoming Teenager
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking people to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, Connor Hanson was last seen on Monday evening. He's described as standing...
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Todd, Rio, Babe & Billy
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Todd.
oilcity.news
Driver dies after semi ‘became engulfed in flame’ in three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a semi truck died and one person was injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred near milepost 123 along...
Comments / 0