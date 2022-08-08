ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

1 dead after shooting at north side gas station

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/1-gravely-wounded-in-north-side-shooting/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in hit-and-run on Southwest side

IMPD confirmed a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Southwest side late Sunday night. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill

Police in Fishers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-man-exposed-himself-in-fishers-goodwill/
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Prayer vigil set for funeral director

The community will honor a well-known funeral director who was shot and killed over the weekend. Rose-Hulman Institute’s Free Homework Help Program. Elwood donating portion of sales to honor Officer …. Where is Sherman? Cafe Euclid in Greenwood. Reaction to raid on Mar-a-Lago. Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help

More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, leading to the arrest of a Decatur County landowner. Twenty-four animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not-for-profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach homeless population

An Indianapolis woman is making an impact by making Narcan accessible and providing resources to the homeless. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves …. Proposed plans in the works to bring new Tempo by …. 2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Café Euclid

The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Locally & women owned cocktail business

INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The mobile espresso bar from Rose & Lois is here to serve you

INDIANAPOLIS — A favorite Carmel espresso spot has a new and improved mobile espresso bar!. Rose & Lois is known for their locally roasted coffee and food. Their mobile espresso bar is something anyone can rent for a party, business event or to show appreciation for teachers as they head back to school!
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Chris Kattan coming to Indy

Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cold-pressed, organic juices now offered locally

INDIANAPOLIS — For a nice, fresh, cold-pressed organic juice in Indianapolis, 317 Juicery could be your new go-to. The local Indianapolis business provides non-pasteurized juices which 317 Juicery co-owner Tyler Richardson said will taste entirely different than other store-bought juices. Richardson explained Tuesday on Indy Now that cold-pressed juices...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Temperature, rainfall records hold again for today

INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today. Record high temperature: 99° (1911) Record low temperature: 50° (1972) Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

