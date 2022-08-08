Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
1 dead after shooting at north side gas station
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/1-gravely-wounded-in-north-side-shooting/
Fox 59
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Fox 59
2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in critical condition
A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are under arrest in connection to the shooting of a 38-year-old Morgantown man. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/man-shot-in-morgantown-police-seek-2-suspects/
Fox 59
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. https://fox59.com/news/2-accused-of-hanging-dog-adopted-from-indy-shelter/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
IMPD arrests man in July killing now facing 2nd murder charge in 6 years
A man is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of a man in July. For more go to www.fox59.com.
Fox 59
Man killed in hit-and-run on Southwest side
IMPD confirmed a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Southwest side late Sunday night. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea...
Fox 59
Police: Man exposed himself in Fishers Goodwill
Police in Fishers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-man-exposed-himself-in-fishers-goodwill/
Fox 59
Juvenile charged for making online threat against Beech Grove High School
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged. The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Prayer vigil set for funeral director
The community will honor a well-known funeral director who was shot and killed over the weekend. Rose-Hulman Institute’s Free Homework Help Program. Elwood donating portion of sales to honor Officer …. Where is Sherman? Cafe Euclid in Greenwood. Reaction to raid on Mar-a-Lago. Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls...
Fox 59
Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help
More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, leading to the arrest of a Decatur County landowner. Twenty-four animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not-for-profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb...
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach homeless population
An Indianapolis woman is making an impact by making Narcan accessible and providing resources to the homeless. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves …. Proposed plans in the works to bring new Tempo by …. 2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left...
Fox 59
Indianapolis’ own comfort K-9 brings joy, hope to those affected by tragedy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area continues to see horrific tragedies like mass shootings, a multitude of fatal vehicle crashes, homicides….the list goes on and on. At Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, their goal is to bring comfort to those affected by these tragedies (first responders,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Cafe Euclid in Greenwood
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Café Euclid
The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
Fox 59
The mobile espresso bar from Rose & Lois is here to serve you
INDIANAPOLIS — A favorite Carmel espresso spot has a new and improved mobile espresso bar!. Rose & Lois is known for their locally roasted coffee and food. Their mobile espresso bar is something anyone can rent for a party, business event or to show appreciation for teachers as they head back to school!
Fox 59
Chris Kattan coming to Indy
Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed …
Fox 59
Cold-pressed, organic juices now offered locally
INDIANAPOLIS — For a nice, fresh, cold-pressed organic juice in Indianapolis, 317 Juicery could be your new go-to. The local Indianapolis business provides non-pasteurized juices which 317 Juicery co-owner Tyler Richardson said will taste entirely different than other store-bought juices. Richardson explained Tuesday on Indy Now that cold-pressed juices...
Fox 59
Temperature, rainfall records hold again for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today. Record high temperature: 99° (1911) Record low temperature: 50° (1972) Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)
Comments / 0