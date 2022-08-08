The Breakfast Club Reacts To President Biden Cracking Down On PPP Fraud!

Donkey of The Day, August 8th, 2022 was given to anyone that has scammed the system of a PPP loan. President Joe Biden recently extended the statute of limitations from 2 years to 10 years to anyone that has abused the PPP loan. The Breakfast Club believes because it was too easy for people to obtain these loans, therefore this must be a setup! It was said that people with established, small businesses were having difficulty being granted a loan, whereas the scammers were approved left and right! During the pandemic, many people didn’t have options to offset their income once the shutdown commenced. This lead us to ask the question, “Do you feel bad for the people who will get prosecuted from today and for the next 10 years?”

