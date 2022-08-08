ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Narduzzi on Slovis: 'I wouldn't say he got hurt'

93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzdvW_0h9CiHzH00

Pitt Football head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed on Monday that transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis did not suffer a serious injury on Saturday.

Narduzzi told reporters, “I wouldn’t say he got hurt” adding that he was experiencing some sort of muscle spasm, but wouldn’t clarify where he was having them.

Narduzzi added that Slovis would miss Monday’s practice when return on Wednesday when Pitt holds there next workout.

This news comes after rumors began swirling around the internet that Slovis was carted off the field is a possible serious injury.

Several sources were quick to dismiss the claims.

Slovis is battling Nick Patti for the Panthers starting job after Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Steelers.

Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers opened up camp last Monday.

There first game will be in front of a sold out crowd at Acrisure Stadium when they renew the “Backyard Brawl” on September 1. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident

Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
On3.com

Greg McElroy names top five best offensive coordinators heading into 2022

Contrary to what Georgia did last season, offense is still the preferred method to win in college football. Even the Bulldogs boasted a Top-10 offense that scored 38.6 points per game of their own. The last team to win it all without a Top-10 offense was Alabama in 2017 who still scored 37.1 a contest. All in all, scoring is paramount and, with that in mind, Greg McElroy recently broke down the best offensive play callers in the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Is Speculating About GameDay's Future

After pulling out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, there are serious questions surrounding ESPN and its "College GameDay" program. ESPN reportedly turned down the the conference's final offer of a seven-year, $380 million package leaving many to wonder what course the network will chart going forward. "CFB XM saying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy