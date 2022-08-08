Narduzzi on Slovis: 'I wouldn't say he got hurt'

Pitt Football head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed on Monday that transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis did not suffer a serious injury on Saturday.

Narduzzi told reporters, “I wouldn’t say he got hurt” adding that he was experiencing some sort of muscle spasm, but wouldn’t clarify where he was having them.

Narduzzi added that Slovis would miss Monday’s practice when return on Wednesday when Pitt holds there next workout.

This news comes after rumors began swirling around the internet that Slovis was carted off the field is a possible serious injury.

Several sources were quick to dismiss the claims.

Slovis is battling Nick Patti for the Panthers starting job after Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Steelers.

Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers opened up camp last Monday.

There first game will be in front of a sold out crowd at Acrisure Stadium when they renew the “Backyard Brawl” on September 1. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.