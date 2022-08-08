Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and more react to their Beyoncé and Madonna shout out in 'Break My Soul' remix

As the summer of Renaissance reigns on, Beyoncé and Madonna ’s "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” has everyone talking, including us, but more importantly a few of name-dropped artists Queen Bey listed.

In the track’s third verse, Beyoncé notably name checks over two dozen influential Black women musicians, in the style of spoken word — over a sample of Madonna 's 1990 hit “Vogue.”

“Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone / Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl,” Beyoncé says on the new remix. “Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones / Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo.” Later, she adds, “Michelle, Chlöe, Halle, Aaliyah / Alicia, Whitney, Riri, Nicki.”

As anyone would and should be after being name-dropped by Bey, a few of the those mentioned, including Lizzo , Alicia Keys , Jill Scott , Missy Elliott and Tierra Whack — took to social media to share their thoughts and excitement.

“B**** BEYONCÉ SAID MY NAME BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” Lizzo tweeted. Followed up by another tweet — in which she wrote, “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO” that came along with a story time vid from the flute playing Queen. “I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance and she laughed in my face,” Lizzo recalled. “She said, ‘Music performance? Like Beyoncé?’ and laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say: BYE.”

Also super thankful for the shoutout, Jill Scott, who tweeted, “I’m in tears. Ya’ll know I’m in tears. You KNOW!!”

Santigold took the opportunity to send “thanks to @beyonce Queen Bey for shouting me out amongst these greats, and even more for takin’ it back!” with a tweet . And went on to say, “letting the people KNOW about all these Black women, powerful powerful spirits, many of whom never received the acknowledgment they deserved!”

To caption her IG post commemorating her inclusion, Tierra Whack wrote, “MY GOOD SIS @beyonce GON ALWAYS SHOW LOVE!”

Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys and Kelly Rowland all shared IG stories reacting to mention. Missy said, “Ayyyyyye I’m duck walking & vogueing,” while Alicia, wrote, “Big love to my sis @beyonce. Let’s go Queens,” and Kelly Rowland reacted with a simple but effective. “So HARD!!!!!”

Check out Beyoncé and Madonna’s “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” below.

