Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
Why Do Dogs Lick You?

If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed

An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
