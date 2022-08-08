Read full article on original website
Timo Salazar
2d ago
Leftists and professional victims claim "racism" over everything that they don't like. There was nothing racist about that joke text, it may show poor taste in the humor department but to make it into a major incident is just more "wokenazi" extremism.👌
Reply(2)
5
Rooster Warcock
2d ago
there was nothing that indicates race in the joke, the constitution clearly states that slavery is an acceptable punishment for a crime, thats why we have a for profit prison system. the slave could have been any color, quite frankly your the racist for claiming a slave is automatically a member of a minority group.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
BET
Alabama Town Disbands Police Department After Officer’s Racist Text Surfaces
A three-person Alabama police department was dissolved after a racist text message written by one of the officers surfaced on social media. The City Council in Vincent, Ala. decided to suspend the police chief and assistant chief at a meeting on Thursday (Aug. 4) and to disband the department, Mayor James Latimer told NPR. After the suspension, the third officer resigned his position.
Alabama member of Hard 2 Kill gang headed to federal prison for firearms charges, feds say
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday on the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Deontra Lamar Austin, 21, was sentenced on the charge of Felon in Possession of...
After a police officer sent a racist text, a town dissolved its police department
After officials in Vincent, Ala., fired the police chief and assistant chief, the city council voted to end the department entirely. But the mayor says it's only a temporary measure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Vincent Alabama police chief and assistant fired over racist text
Cops don’t like Black people?! Allow us a moment to clutch our pearls in faux shock. The sky is blue, water is wet, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just go ahead and box, all of these things are certified facts but we’re all reminded of how true they are just about every damn day.
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
wbrc.com
Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric. Vincent Mayor James D. Latimer announced the chief and the assistant chief...
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves man seriously injured, woman in custody
A morning shooting in Bessemer left a young man injured and a female in custody. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at Bessemer Place Apartments of Flint Hill Road. Lt. Christian Clemons said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim and...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
Clanton Advertiser
Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 7