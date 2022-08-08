ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Comments / 7

Timo Salazar
2d ago

Leftists and professional victims claim "racism" over everything that they don't like. There was nothing racist about that joke text, it may show poor taste in the humor department but to make it into a major incident is just more "wokenazi" extremism.👌

Reply(2)
5
Rooster Warcock
2d ago

there was nothing that indicates race in the joke, the constitution clearly states that slavery is an acceptable punishment for a crime, thats why we have a for profit prison system. the slave could have been any color, quite frankly your the racist for claiming a slave is automatically a member of a minority group.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
BET

Alabama Town Disbands Police Department After Officer’s Racist Text Surfaces

A three-person Alabama police department was dissolved after a racist text message written by one of the officers surfaced on social media. The City Council in Vincent, Ala. decided to suspend the police chief and assistant chief at a meeting on Thursday (Aug. 4) and to disband the department, Mayor James Latimer told NPR. After the suspension, the third officer resigned his position.
VINCENT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Birmingham City#Mayor#Screenshot#Bogo#Al Com#The New York Times
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent Police Chief and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric. Vincent Mayor James D. Latimer announced the chief and the assistant chief...
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified

HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
Clanton Advertiser

Corrections officer among multiple arrests for getting drugs into jail

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and several others have been arrested for coordinating drugs being brought into the jail. Corrections officer Tyler Ryan Couch, a white male of Shelby County, has been charged with four counts of promotion of prison contraband, which is a Class C felony, and arrested on July 21. Couch was taken to an out-of-county correctional facility, where he later made bond. He had been working at the Chilton County jail for six months.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy