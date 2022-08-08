Three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Board of Supervisors of the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The supervisors are public officials elected through a special election. The district covers the entirety of Fayette County. Those elected will serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. The board is composed of five supervisors. The duties of the board include being familiar with and understanding the land and water conditions within the entire district; developing and implementing a strategic plan and an annual plan of work for the conservation and development of natural resources of the district; and establishing sound policies and priorities concerning the work to be accomplished in conservation education and technical assistance on the land.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO