Alamance County company takes traditional rope making in new direction
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravenox in Alamance County is the company behind a growing brand that’s made in North Carolina. When you start looking for rope, you might try to find something simple before you realize there’s so much more to choose from. Ravenox makes every color and style. “With our twisted ropes, we […]
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
New housing mix, coffee shop, open spaces proposed for northern Chapel Hill
Two developers were interested in this Chapel Hill site last year. Now, one has a different idea.
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greenway tents offering insight into urban development
Take a walk around any greenway in the Triangle, and you may run into some odd contraptions. In an effort to study conservation zones, an urban ecologist put up tents along greenways in Raleigh. The tents trap bugs along the paths to measure their total weight, providing information about the...
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
cbs17
Wake Forest to ask voters to approve $75M bonds
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) – Wake Forest voters will be asked to consider four bonds totaling $75 million come November. If all projects are approved by voters, the town says property owners would see a property tax increase of one to three cents for every $100 of assessed value for the next seven years. The current property tax rate is $0.495.
Sip n' Stroll Downtown: Raleigh social district allowing open containers of alcohol begins Monday
Grab your drinks and your walking shoes, downtown Raleigh is about to try something new.
cbs17
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
rhinotimes.com
Data Company Seeks $600K Incentive For $108 Million Facility
The COVID-19 pandemic still lingers but it’s now in the rearview mirror and businesses are expanding and asking Guilford County for financial help to do so. On Monday, Aug. 8, Guilford County government announced a public hearing for a request from Impact Data LLC, which is asking for $607,390 in county taxpayer money “to support the creation of a center of excellence facility” that’s estimated to generate about $108 million in capital investment in Guilford County and create 28 new full-time area jobs.
WITN
Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
