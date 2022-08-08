Lace Up For Kids

Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO