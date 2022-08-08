Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Tools for School
ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a busy morning at Zanesville Middle School as volunteers filled back packs with school supplies. Eastside Community Ministry is preparing for their annual Tools for School event for pre-registered students. The backpacks are packed based on teacher’s supply list, getting the necessary items for students can...
WHIZ
Lace Up for Kids Give Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Susie
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate Imagination Library free book program
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Country music superstar Dolly Parton was at Ohio State University on Tuesday to help celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program, which now sends free books every month to almost half of all children under five in the Buckeye State. During a private luncheon at the Ohio...
WHIZ
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
WHIZ
Bonnie J. Applegate
Bonnie J. Applegate, 92, of Zanesville, died August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1930, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret Good Duemmel. Bonnie was a homemaker, had worked at GE for a little while. She loved to play cards and was in several card clubs, she also loved her flowers and gardening. Bonnie’s favorite things to do were her trips to Amish Country and cooking and canning.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
WHIZ
Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!. Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!
WHIZ
Jordan M. Rivera
Jordan Michael Rivera 32 of Zanesville died on August 5th 2022. Jordan was born May 2nd 1990 he was known for his charismatic smile and personality. Jordan always had a joke and was always trying to make everyone laugh. He also had a very big heart and would do anything for anyone.
WHIZ
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
WHIZ
Julia Marie Ginikos
Julia M. Ginikos, 90, died at 8:45 PM, August 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Zanesville, the daughter of John Hanifan and Mary (Euman) Hanifan. She married Markos D. Ginikos on January 15, 1953, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
WHIZ
Anna B. Crabtree
Anna Belle Crabtree, 78, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. She was born November 29, 1943, in Wakeman, OH to the late Ernest and Lula Richardson Godby. She was a 1962 graduate of John Glenn High School and worked at the Beckett House as a cook. She formerly attended East Union Presbyterian Church in New Concord. Anna loved flowers and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed doing word searches and puzzles.
WHIZ
Chapman Found Guilty
Jurors in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court convicted 50-year-old Chad Chapman after a one day trial. Chapman was found guilty of felonious assault for the attack on another man. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said in September a neighbor heard fighting sounds from Chapman’s home on Spruce Street in Zanesville and...
WHIZ
John Wills
John Scott Wills, 60, of Dresden, passed away early Sunday August 7, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1962 in Zanesville, a son of the late Francis and Clara Wills. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Megan Wills. Three children James Hall, Macie Wills, and Johnny Wills. Grandchildren Kaiden and Destiny, and Kage. One brother William (Beth) Wills of Lancaster. Three sisters Cathy (Paul) Hoover of Roseville, Cheryl (Robert) Wilson of Nashport, and Sharon (Rex) Cornett of Zanesville. Sisters-in-law Brenda Wills, Ashley Long, Madison Smith. Brothers-in-law Kevin Hale, Jason (Heidi) Etter, Tommy Smith, and Adam Miller. Father-in-law Rick (Lisa) Long. Mother-in-law Angel Norris. Many loving nieces and nephews.
Returning an item by mail? How to prevent a mix-up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For nearly four years, Dennis DeVendra and his wife relied on WOW! for internet service and planned to stay with the company, even when they moved out of Westerville. “We wanted to transfer our WOW! service over to this house in New Albany,” said DeVendra. “And they did not service this […]
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
WHIZ
Walter William Dillon, Jr.
Walter William Dillon, Jr., of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, in Zanesville. Walter was born September 8, 1967 to Walter W. Dillon, Sr. and Linda (Kirkbride). Walter leaves several loved ones to cherish his memory. You may call on the family Tuesday, August 9,...
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
