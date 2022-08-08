ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

See who Guardians are sending to minors

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced that “after much consult and toiling internally,” they made a difficult roster move after a certain player has failed to secure a victory this season, the team said in a tweet .

The tantrum-throwing Mustard, 17, has struggled at a historic pace in the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 with zero wins.

Here’s the tally so far this season:

  • Ketchup: 25
  • Onion: 25
  • Mustard: 0

The team says the yellow condiment is being sent down to the Guardians High-A team, the Lake County Captains, to work on his game and bring it back to MLB-caliber level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022ee5_0h9Cgeao00
CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 14: A hot dog mustard mascot dances in the bleachers during a rain delayed start to the game between the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Progressive Field on August 14, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

In an interview the team posted on Twitter , FOX 8 sports contributor Andre Knott asked Mustard about what he plans to work on in the minors after this tough year of not winning. His interpreter responded that he’s learned a lot from Ketchup and his “tactical approach.”

“He’s done being the nice guy,” the interpreter said. “That’s so 2021.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzoJa_0h9Cgeao00
(Credit: Getty Images)

Mustard has no worries about returning to the big leagues again.

“If we’re a second-half team, he’s a second-half condiment,” the interpreter said. “This is the guy. He’s got this. He has no worries. Next year is his year. He’s going to finish strong this year.”

Even with rumors swirling about Rickey Relish down in Columbus, Bacon and even Stadium Mustard upstaging him, Mustard still isn’t worried.

Mustard is set to report to the Captains on Monday and run his first race on Tuesday, the team says.

