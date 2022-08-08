ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Heroes Gala Event this Saturday

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lazy 5 Summer Concerts

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
SPARKS, NV
sparkstrib.com

Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week

One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

35th annual Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony

Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Remembrance Run ends at Stewart school on Sunday

The Nevada Indian Commission will host the arrival of the 2022 Remembrance Run on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 50-mile journey from the Yerington Paiute Reservation to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City honors the children who survived Indian boarding schools and remembers those who did not, according to a news release.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Sand Harbor State Park closed on August 16

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sand Harbor State Park will be closed for the Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16. Sand Harbor State Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the closure, only those attending the Tahoe Summit may enter the park. Visitors interested in attending the summit can register here.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
matadornetwork.com

Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event

Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
NEVADA STATE

