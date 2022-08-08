Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
KOLO TV Reno
Lazy 5 Summer Concerts
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just two more Wednesdays left to enjoy the free outdoor summer concerts at Lazy 5 Regional Park this season. Ranger Gabe Barbato visited KOLO 8 to talk about the performances coming up and what families can expect at the shows.
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
2news.com
Community invited to Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony
Douglas County along with the Towns of Minden & Gardnerville invites the public to attend the Martin Slough Trail Dedication Ceremony. Taking place on August 20, 2022, the trail dedication ceremony will kick off at 9:30 AM at the Seeman Ranch Pond located at 1059 Buckeye Road, NV. After the...
FOX Reno
Beyond Van Gogh opening at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Interactive exhibit Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is opening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Aug. 19. Attendees can experience the art of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 2.5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
Nevada Appeal
Remembrance Run ends at Stewart school on Sunday
The Nevada Indian Commission will host the arrival of the 2022 Remembrance Run on Sunday, Aug. 14. The 50-mile journey from the Yerington Paiute Reservation to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City honors the children who survived Indian boarding schools and remembers those who did not, according to a news release.
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
FOX Reno
Sand Harbor State Park closed on August 16
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sand Harbor State Park will be closed for the Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16. Sand Harbor State Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. During the closure, only those attending the Tahoe Summit may enter the park. Visitors interested in attending the summit can register here.
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
FOX Reno
School supply donation, distribution opportunities pop up around Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — As the school year nears, websites, organizations, and local residents are putting together more ways for students and teachers to get the supplies they need. In addition to services aimed at bringing supplies to students and families, more opportunities are popping...
matadornetwork.com
Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event
Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
FOX Reno
Neoma Jardon resigns from Reno City Council, new director for Downtown Reno Partnership
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Ward 5 Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday, and will soon serve as the newest Executive Director of the Downtown Reno Partnership. After ten years of service, Councilmember Jardon's last day on the Reno City Council...
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
Spirit Airlines’ new Reno-Las Vegas flights start this week
Reno-Tahoe International Airport is celebrating the arrival of Spirit Airlines with the carrier’s first flight set to land in the Biggest Little City on Wednesday. The inaugural flight from Las Vegas will be landing in Reno a little after 1 p.m., the first of Spirit's twice daily service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Harry Reid International...
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
2news.com
Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
