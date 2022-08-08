The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO