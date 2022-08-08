ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart's Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
WNYT

Man charged with Troy murder

An arrest has been made in the murder of Troy man in March. Thaddaeus Steed, 21, is now charged with shooting and killing 46-year-old Maurice Miller. Police say the men knew each other. It happened late at night on March 26 at the Bradley Bar on Fourth Street. Miller was...
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

