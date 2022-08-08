Read full article on original website
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
WNYT
Man arraigned after not showing up for sentencing in deadly Albany crash
A Westerlo man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman in a head-on crash is now back in court – this time, with a not guilty plea. Andrew Gibson, 43, was arraigned Tuesday after police say he did not show up for his sentencing back in February. As a...
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Wanted Fugitive Running From Police Dies In Fall In Durham
A wanted fugitive has died after falling from a cliff during a chase, according to New York State Police. The incident unfolded Monday, Aug. 8, in Greene County as New York State Police troopers attempted to stop a pickup truck in the town of Durham. A trooper pulled the vehicle...
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
WNYT
Man charged with Troy murder
An arrest has been made in the murder of Troy man in March. Thaddaeus Steed, 21, is now charged with shooting and killing 46-year-old Maurice Miller. Police say the men knew each other. It happened late at night on March 26 at the Bradley Bar on Fourth Street. Miller was...
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified
The suspect accused in the 2019 shooting death of Roscoe Foster has been identified as Clifford Charles.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police
A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
Cold case: Police exhume N.Y. murder victim’s remains for new DNA test
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate
An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue.
Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
iheart.com
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady Murder Expected Arraigned Monday
The suspect in the murder in Schenectady that happened more than three years ago is expected to be arraigned Monday. According to investigators, the now 20-year-old man is responsible for the January 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. It was announced last week the suspect is being held in a state prison on an unrelated charge, and reports say he'll be charged with murder, conspiracy and attempted robbery. Foster was killed near the intersection of Becker Street and Linden Street during what is being called a botched robbery.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of assaulting man in home
PITTSTOWN – A man from Rensselaer County is accused of breaking into a residence at a Pittstown business and attacking a man who lives and works there. State police say it happened at One Trick Pony Rides on Kautz Hollow Road. They accuse 38-year-old Loren Durkee of Brunswick, of burglary and assault.
Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
