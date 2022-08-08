ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Congratulations, Madeline

RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen has been taking in nature in her backyard. She shared an incredible photo of a eastern tiger swallowtail. We also send a big hug and congratulations to Madeline who finished her cancer treatment. Lastly, we met Beans’ twin, Daisy!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: Trusts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday, Karen!

RICHMOND, Va. --Today, we send special birthday wishes to Karen! Also, viewer Cynthia went to an event here in town and ran into Nutzy! Lastly, Terri shared a photo from her grandchild’s first haircut! Too cute!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, VA
City
Lexington, VA
City
Ashland, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
HipHopDX.com

MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper

Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockbridge#Farm#Lexington For Balloons
Virginia Mercury

Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?

If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

14th Annual Citywide Back2School Rally

RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 14th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Dr. Gail Towns, former School Board Member and former School Board Chair for Richmond Public Schools, and Sheriff Antionette Irving to share more.
RICHMOND, VA
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia

Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy