Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Congratulations, Madeline
RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen has been taking in nature in her backyard. She shared an incredible photo of a eastern tiger swallowtail. We also send a big hug and congratulations to Madeline who finished her cancer treatment. Lastly, we met Beans’ twin, Daisy!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
WTVR-TV
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: Trusts
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday, Karen!
RICHMOND, Va. --Today, we send special birthday wishes to Karen! Also, viewer Cynthia went to an event here in town and ran into Nutzy! Lastly, Terri shared a photo from her grandchild’s first haircut! Too cute!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper
Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano
JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Volunteers help socialize Virginia rescued beagles with baths, movies
FAIRFAX, Va. — Sixteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Virginia, laboratory got a unique opportunity to relax with some volunteers from rescue group Homeward Trails. Over the weekend, the group hosted what they called a Suds and Netflix night for the newly arrived pups. After getting...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
NBC12
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
ggwash.org
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
WTVR-TV
14th Annual Citywide Back2School Rally
RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 14th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Dr. Gail Towns, former School Board Member and former School Board Chair for Richmond Public Schools, and Sheriff Antionette Irving to share more.
Irvington & Kilmarnock, Virginia
Located at the southern end of Virginia’s Northern Neck. Much of the area was part of the land grant deeded by King Charles II in the 1600s. The Northern Neck peninsula is bounded by the Potomac to the north and Rappahannock to the south. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. Instead...
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0