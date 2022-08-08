Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr. and More Stars Reveal What They Took From Set
Over the years, many actors have not shied away from admitting to taking something from their respective film and television sets. Take Ryan Reynolds, for example. Following a long wait to nab his dream part as Deadpool, he made sure to grab a tangible memory — his suit — after production on the 2016 movie […]
Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Move Into Podcasting With Cult Series ‘The Sunshine Place’ For Cadence13
Click here to read the full article. Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are boarding the podcasting bus. The duo are moving into the audio medium with an investigative audio series about the Synanon cult. The Sunshine Place tells the story of the former California-based experimental drug rehab facility and community that morphed into a dangerous and violent cult, led by its messianic founder Charles E. Diedrich. The series comes from Team Downey and Wink Pictures for Audacy-owned Cadence13. The Sunshine Place will tell the story of Synanon from the inside out, and by the people who lived it, charting its rise...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Stars Who Have Considered Quitting Acting: Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and More
Stars are just like Us. Most people have thought about giving up their jobs at one time or another, and some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities have almost turned their back on their acting careers. Jennifer Aniston became one of the most recognizable names in the business after her starring role on Friends. In the years […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Release Date Revealed for Daniel Radcliffe Movie, Everything You Need to Know About the Biopic
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' the biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe, gets a wide release on Nov. 4, 2022.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
How ‘Bullet Train’ Director David Leitch Went From Brad Pitt’s Stuntman to Brad Pitt’s Director
David Leitch first worked with Brad Pitt in the late ’90s when he doubled for him on the set of David Fincher’s Fight Club. The experience went so well that Pitt soon recommended him for the same role on Gore Verbinski’s The Mexican, but within a day, Leitch totaled two El Caminos during a driving stunt on set. So even though the second experience didn’t go as swimmingly as the first, Leitch and Pitt still bonded over this disastrous moment and laugh about it to this day. Since their last collaboration on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Pitt has been watching...
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Praises Top Gun: Maverick as a "True Cinematic Spectacle"
Quentin Tarantino is an Academy Award-winning writer and director known for an array of films ranging from Reservoir Dogs to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Currently, Tarantino is promoting his new movie podcast, The Video Archives Podcast, which he will host with his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. While chatting with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, the director talked about some of his favorite movies and shared praise for Top Gun: Maverick.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
The 8 Best Moments From Jo Koy's Filipino Family Film "Easter Sunday"
Comedian and actor Jo Koy breaks barriers with the release of his feel-good Filipino film produced by Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment.
30 Years Ago: Clint Eastwood Demystifies His Legend in ‘Unforgiven’
Westerns have always been about mythmaking. A uniquely American genre, the traditional Western elevated the lone gunslinger to a legendary figure, taming a lawless frontier with a lightning-fast draw. Nobody epitomized this more than Clint Eastwood, who, ironically, had to head to Italy to become the all-American hero in director Sergio Leone’s so-called “Spaghetti Westerns,” A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0