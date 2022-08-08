David Leitch first worked with Brad Pitt in the late ’90s when he doubled for him on the set of David Fincher’s Fight Club. The experience went so well that Pitt soon recommended him for the same role on Gore Verbinski’s The Mexican, but within a day, Leitch totaled two El Caminos during a driving stunt on set. So even though the second experience didn’t go as swimmingly as the first, Leitch and Pitt still bonded over this disastrous moment and laugh about it to this day. Since their last collaboration on 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Pitt has been watching...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO