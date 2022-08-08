City of Grovetown to hold job fair

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm.

Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs.

“We are very excited to be holding a job fair and inviting our local counterparts to showcase all

that we have to offer,” said David Toulson, the City’s HR Director. “We are also looking

forward to meeting the many members of our community who may make great additions to our

already stellar team here in the City.”

The City of Grovetown currently has several positions available in various departments within the City.

