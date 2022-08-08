ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

City of Grovetown to hold job fair

By Brandon Dawson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic9xm_0h9Cg8cv00

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is holding a job fair at Liberty Park, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 1pm-4pm.

Representatives will be onsite promoting open positions and roles available with the City. Other local governments and colleges will be on hand as well showcasing job opportunities, job placements, and educational programs.

“We are very excited to be holding a job fair and inviting our local counterparts to showcase all
that we have to offer,” said David Toulson, the City’s HR Director. “We are also looking
forward to meeting the many members of our community who may make great additions to our
already stellar team here in the City.”

The City of Grovetown currently has several positions available in various departments within the City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job openings

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County held a hiring fair for over 50 positions at the Columbia County Exhibition Center Tuesday. With new neighborhoods comes more work and more open positions. “There are subdivisions going in, so those are water lines, roads will have to be paved, and we have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Grovetown, GA
Sports
Grovetown, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro former council member gets ready to be mayor

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro is getting a new mayor. A former councilman will be serving the rest of Mayor Greg Carswell’s term. Carswell plead guilty to multiple felony charges, which caused him to lose his job. His replacement, a long-time city councilman, is ready to gain back community trust.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken Regional free-standing ER opens in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is opening a brand-new free-standing emergency room off Exit 5. If you live in the area, you’d have to drive over 20 minutes to get to Aiken Regional. Piedmont and Augusta University are closer. It would take you about 15 minutes to get to from Exit 5.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Job Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Commissioners hear concerns from residents at committee meeting

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Plenty of concerns from people all over Augusta inside ​the  commission chamber. “now, if something else happens where does that leave me “  said Resident who lives on Ellis street.  A long time problem of flooding and  mold from a pipe drainage on Calhoun expressway is causing damage to homes on Ellis street. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

Extended Stay America Opens Newest Premier Suites Hotel in Augusta, Georgia

Extended Stay America announced today the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality. The four-story 124-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, premium cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and our signature spacious STAY...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Marshal’s Office discuss blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about new development possibilities in Augusta, including a complete overhaul of old Regency Mall. Another issue is getting blighted properties torn down. Last summer, commissioners passed a blight ordinance that was supposed to help make that process easier. We met with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Some changes as Richmond County kids head back to school

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Elementary students in Richmond County went back to school last week. Monday morning, the rest of the district returns. With the new school year comes changes. Westside High School is one of those with a big change. They have a new state of the art performing arts theater that students are really […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers

School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Eating Local: SNO-CAP Drive-In

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’ve been in North Augusta, then you’ve probably seen this classic diner. SNO-CAP serves up delicious hotdogs, hamburgers, dip-cones, root beer floats, and more. Be sure to go out and give them a visit!
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Chronic absenteeism seen with Richmond County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM uncovered more than 11,000 students were chronically absent from schools across Augusta since the start of the pandemic. And a thousand of those students were even referred to juvenile court to face fines or even jail time. And behind this data is this truth:...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy