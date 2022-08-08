Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Louisville commit Isaac Brown is No. 136 in updated 247Sports rankings
The University of Louisville football's only commitment in the Class of 2024 held steady in the updated rankings by 247Sports released on Wednesday. Isaac Brown, a four-star running back from Homestead, Fla., High School, checks in as the No. 136 prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports update. He had been ranked as the No. 135 player in the update that took place in April.
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
wdrb.com
Longtime Louisville sportscaster files lawsuit against Trinity over football game injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against Trinity High School almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury while covering a football game. Fred Cowgill, the sports director at WLKY-TV, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The incident in...
kentuckytoday.com
ACC coaches, anonymously, question Cards' and Satterfield's future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's football team was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference by the media, and apparently the league's coaches don't have a very high opinion of the Cardinals either. We know that, thanks to Athlon Sports. Anyone who follows sports...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff
Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
Competition Heating Up at 'DOG' OLB Position for Louisville
A quartet of pass rushers at the DOG outside linebacker position for the Cardinals are fueling a high-end competition in fall camp.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine University announces Distinguished Award recipients
At the 60th annual Alumni Association Awards Dinner in September, Bellarmine University will honor alumni and supporters who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, community service and demonstration of attitudes consistent with Bellarmine’s values. The dinner will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the George G. Brown...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
WLKY.com
Longtime manager of Highlands staple Kern's Korner has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Belknap neighborhood restaurant has lost an important figure. Jeff Kern, long-time manager of Kern's Korner and son of its founder, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Twitter. Kern's Korner has been a staple in the Upper Highlands area of Louisville for...
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
wdrb.com
Louisville scheduled to upgrade over-the-air technology for broadcast TV on Sept. 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is scheduled to adopt new digital television technology for over-the-air broadcasts in September. The NextGen TV service will improve viewing with ultra high-definition video, sharper pictures and theater-quality sound. The service is free, but viewers will need to re-scan their compatible televisions to ensure they'll continue to see programming from Block Communications stations and networks including WDRB (Fox), WBKI (CW), Antenna, ION, Newsy, True Real, Defy and MyNetwork.
