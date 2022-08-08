Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Apprenticeshop to host the 19th annual Red Jacket Regatta
ROCKLAND — The 19th edition of the Red Jacket youth sailing regatta will take place Saturday, August 13 at the Apprenticeshop in Rockland. Races will start around 11 a.m. and will be sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors. The Regatta celebrates the glory of the world famous Clipper...
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
penbaypilot.com
Gary Lee Soule, obituary
ROCKLAND — Gary Lee Soule, 67, of Rockland, Maine and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Gary fought a brave battle with cancer. Gary was born December 4, 1954 to Erwin “Kip” and Gloria Soule. He was a...
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Aug. 6 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Aug. 6 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Next Generation Moves In
Saturday was moving up day in the henyard. The two-month old pullets, the young hens that had been confined to a small house and yard since leaving their brooder, were joining the old girls in the main yard. Since I had nothing better to do, I sat down on the huge pine stump right in the middle of the action and watched.
penbaypilot.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Lerner family honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the Gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
wabi.tv
Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
penbaypilot.com
Saltwater Classroom thanks supporters, looks forward to auction
A heartfelt thank you to the many artists and businesses in Midcoast Maine who have donated so generously to the upcoming fundraising event and silent auction benefiting Saltwater Classroom, a nonprofit ocean education organization I founded in 2018. A preview of the array of items can be seen on our...
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gifford's closes Auburn ice cream stand early for the season
AUBURN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Monday that its family-owned stand in Auburn has closed early this season. The ice cream company wrote the following in the post, noting that a staff shortage is a culprit for the Auburn stand's premature closure:. "Like...
penbaypilot.com
Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts Bark and Brew in the Barn
WARREN — Bark + Brew in the Barn is back for a second year. Join fellow animal lovers Thursday, August 18, at Harmony Hill Farm (1140 North Pond Road, Warren). Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for a couple and include 1 beer or wine, complimentary freshly popped popcorn, and a chance at door prizes announced throughout the night. Additional beverages are available by donation and food vendors with pay-per-purchase food.
penbaypilot.com
Alice Crie Knight, obituary
ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
penbaypilot.com
E. Leslie Merry Jr., service and obituary
E. Leslie Merry Jr., 72, of Swanville, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Brooks Pentecostal Church in Brooks, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine. Memories and condolences may be...
penbaypilot.com
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to host 12th Heafitz Endowed Lecture
This year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens will present its 12th annual Ina and Lewis Heafitz Endowed Lecture at the Gardens on Aug. 25, 4-5:30 p.m. The lecture, “Centering Indigenous Peoples and Nations in Land Protection and Conservation: Thoughts on Wabanaki Possibilities,” will feature Dr. Darren J. Ranco, associate professor of Anthropology and coordinator of Native American Research at the University of Maine in Orono.
Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
penbaypilot.com
August’s First Friday Art Walk in Rockland
The popular First Friday Art Walk in Rockland drew a happy crowd Aug. 5, and the warm temperatures encouraged a slow saunter from gallery to gallery. (Photos by Janis Bunting)
penbaypilot.com
Riley School to Hold Reunion Camp-out Under Meteor Shower
ROCKPORT — The Riley School is 50 years old this year and to start celebrating, it is inviting all alumni, as well as past and present Riley Family members, to pack up their family and camping gear, and gather on the wide-open campus for the weekend. From August 12-14,...
Comments / 0