Boston, MA

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275. The Dodgers success has come...
Here are the worst contracts in Red Sox history

BOSTON -- Chris Sale is hurt. Again. He'll miss the rest of the 2022 after breaking his wrist from a fall off his bicycle.That is Chris Sale in a nutshell since he signed a big five year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox in 2019. He's spent more time on the IL than on the mound for Boston, making his current contract one of the worst in Red Sox history.Is it the worst? That is up for debate, since the Red Sox have handed out a handful of other horrendous contracts over the last 20 years. (They have four World...
Fan favorite announces he is leaving Red Sox broadcasts

Boston Red Sox broadcasts are going to have a much different feel next season. Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley announced on Monday that he is leaving the NESN broadcast booth at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He told Chad Finn of the Boston Globe that he is planning to return to his native California to spend more time with his family.
Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
