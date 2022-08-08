BOSTON -- Chris Sale is hurt. Again. He'll miss the rest of the 2022 after breaking his wrist from a fall off his bicycle.That is Chris Sale in a nutshell since he signed a big five year, $145 million contract with the Red Sox in 2019. He's spent more time on the IL than on the mound for Boston, making his current contract one of the worst in Red Sox history.Is it the worst? That is up for debate, since the Red Sox have handed out a handful of other horrendous contracts over the last 20 years. (They have four World...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO