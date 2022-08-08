Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have started to put the fullcourt press on four-star forward T.J. Power in the 2023 class. After seeing G.G. Jackson decommit in July, the Tar Heels are searching for options at forward to pair with Simeon Wilcher in the class. And on Monday, they took a step forward in the recruitment for Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward cut his list of 23 offers down to a final five, making a key update to his recruitment. Power announced he is down to UNC, Duke, Iowa, Virginia and Boston College, an ACC-dominant final list of schools. Power...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO