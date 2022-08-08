ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State pulls away for 81-69 scrimmage win over Puerto Rico

The Wolfpack's second exhibition in the Bahamas wasn't nearly as much of a cake walk as the first, but the result was ultimately the same. NC State came back from a first-half deficit behind a dominant fourth quarter to pull out an 81-69 win over the Puerto Rican National Team on Tuesday afternoon in the Bahamas.
UNC Basketball makes top five for top recruiting target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have started to put the fullcourt press on four-star forward T.J. Power in the 2023 class. After seeing G.G. Jackson decommit in July, the Tar Heels are searching for options at forward to pair with Simeon Wilcher in the class. And on Monday, they took a step forward in the recruitment for Power. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward cut his list of 23 offers down to a final five, making a key update to his recruitment. Power announced he is down to UNC, Duke, Iowa, Virginia and Boston College, an ACC-dominant final list of schools. Power...
