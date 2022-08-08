Singer Jewel shared images of the damages her bus tour sustained after catching fire in a parking lot on Saturday 6 August.“Nobody got hurt, it happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel,” the American star said while sharing footage of the damage.Jewel added the fire was spotted by the hotel’s front desk and that their bus driver had saved a vintage guitar from the blaze.The Utah native has been on the Am Gold Tour across the US since June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Brittney Griner pled guilty in court because she was raised to ‘take responsibility’Brittney Griner’s coach ‘confident’ jailed basketball player will be brought home

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO