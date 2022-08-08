ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Sterling offers exit explanation

Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cambridge United 2-1 Exeter City

Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium. The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside's swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby's blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.
SOCCER

