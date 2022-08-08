Sharks spotted off Rockaways; NYPD, Parks Dept. monitoring

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A pair of sharks were spotted off the Rockaways on Monday morning, officials said as they monitored the area.

The two sharks were spotted near Beach 73rd Street in Arverne shortly after sunrise.

The city Parks Department said Rockaway Beach is still open for swimming and that it will continue to monitor the area with the NYPD, which is using its aviation unit.

However, a number of beaches in the Rockaways were closed for swimming and wading Monday, according to the Parks Department website .

It’s just the latest shark sighting off Queens and Long Island this summer.

All Rockaway beaches were temporarily closed for swimming last month after a shark was spotted. Rockaway Beach was closed again just days later following another sighting.

And several sightings and attacks on Long Island prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase patrols and surveillance of shark activity, including with drones and helicopters, along state park beaches.