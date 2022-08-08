ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks spotted off Rockaways; NYPD, Parks Dept. monitoring

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVMlu_0h9Cf5wX00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A pair of sharks were spotted off the Rockaways on Monday morning, officials said as they monitored the area.

The two sharks were spotted near Beach 73rd Street in Arverne shortly after sunrise.

The city Parks Department said Rockaway Beach is still open for swimming and that it will continue to monitor the area with the NYPD, which is using its aviation unit.

However, a number of beaches in the Rockaways were closed for swimming and wading Monday, according to the Parks Department website .

It’s just the latest shark sighting off Queens and Long Island this summer.

All Rockaway beaches were temporarily closed for swimming last month after a shark was spotted. Rockaway Beach was closed again just days later following another sighting.

And several sightings and attacks on Long Island prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase patrols and surveillance of shark activity, including with drones and helicopters, along state park beaches.

W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
