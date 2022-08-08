ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boomer doubles down on 'spot on take' that Edwin Diaz is becoming Mets' Mariano Rivera

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Before Boomer went on vacation, he left listeners with a hot take of all hot takes when he said Edwin Diaz was the next coming of Mariano Rivera.

But all Diaz has done since then is continue to dominate, so Boomer came back on Monday and doubled down.

“My take on Edwin Diaz from three or four weeks ago, it’s spot on, about how he’s becoming our Mariano,” Boomer said.

“I got a lot of heat for that. I wasn’t saying he was Mariano…because Mariano has the greatest closer resume in the history of the game. I’m not saying that, I’m saying he’s on his way to becoming that.”

Despite the backlash he heard, Diaz has only helped Boomer’s argument, and is looking like the best closer in all of baseball as the Mets continue to climb their way towards the best record in all of baseball.

“Jerry was freaking out on me and everyone was freaking out on me,” Boomer said. “Hey, the numbers don’t lie.”

