Public Safety

The Independent

Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs

A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
FRESNO, TX
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
CBS Philly

Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Black Enterprise

Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting

A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
CBS Chicago

Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
CHICAGO, IL

