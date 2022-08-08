Read full article on original website
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Owner arrested after elderly man mauled to death by seven dogs
A Texas man has been arrested after police said seven dogs that were in his possession were the same pack that was responsible for fatally mauling a 71-year-old man last week.At around 1.30pm on 18 July, Freddy Garcia, 71, was walking to the corner store in his neighbourhood in Fresno, Texas, located about 20 miles southwest of Houston. Authorities say the man was mauled in an unprovoked attack by seven pit bull mix dogs.When first responders arrived at the scene, he was airlifted to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, but he was pronounced dead shortly after making it...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for 2011 murder of man at house party
A Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man during a dispute at a house party 11 years ago.
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway
THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled. Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.
Upstate girl's death officially ruled a homicide
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 12 year old girl, a homicide. The Coroner’s Office released their report last night regarding the death of 12 year old, Ashantae Unique Glenn.
Man Calls 911 to Lure South Carolina Deputies Into Shooting
A South Carolina deputy was injured in an attack by a man who allegedly called 911 to ambush unsuspecting officers. Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to two 911 calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted and needed help around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, CBS 12 reports. Sheriff Leon Lott said when three deputies arrived, the woman told them she didn’t call the police and was not being assaulted.
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
St. Johns County Sheriff’s office makes an arrest after last Wednesday’s shooting of a minor
St. Johns County Deputies responded to a call at 4 am last Wednesday, off of 2660 St. Augustine Blvd, where they found a 16-yr-old who was shot multiple times. The teenager was transported to Wolfson’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. According to the St....
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
Man caught on video robbing Detroit Dollar General store at gunpoint, police asking for tips
Detroit police are asking for help from the community after a man robbed a Dollar General store in the 1700 block of E. State Fair on the city’s east side last week.
Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
