Boomer's power rankings: Mets second in MLB, Yankees down to fourth

Do we have a new segment brewing on Boomer and Gio?

During Monday’s show live from Giants training camp, Boomer once again listed his tom teams in baseball right now, and the Mets’ dominant five-game series against the Braves has catapulted them to second in the league, behind only the Dodgers.

The other team in New York? They’re sliding down the ranks as they slide through their current five-game skid.

“That’s why I think the Mets are the second-best team in baseball right now,” Boomer said when discussing the Mets taking four of five from the defending champs. “To the Dodgers. The Astros are the third-best team.

“I think the Yankees are probably, I’d give them fourth right now.”

