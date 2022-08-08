KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: August 8-14

RED ALERT - DALLAS - EB & WB 635 at Skillman Street ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight along with both directions of the Skillman Street overpass bridge at 635 starting at 8 pm on Saturday, 8/13 through noon on Sunday, 8/14, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - MESQUITE - NB 635 at Oates Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, 8/9, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Friday, 8/12, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB I-35W at Heritage Trace Pkwy ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 8/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

GARLAND - EB I-30 between Dalrock Road and Bass Pro Drive the right lane will be closed daily from 9 am to 3 pm and nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Friday, 8/12.

DUNCANVILLE - WB I-20 between Hwy 67 and Cockrell Hill the two left lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/11.

DUNCANVILLE - SB 67 between I-20 and Danieldale Road the left lane and exit ramp will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/11.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Elam Road and 75 multiple left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 8/8 and Tuesday, 8/9.

CRANDALL - EB & WB 175 between FM 148 and Masters Drive one right lane and one left lane will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, 8/8.

NORTH DALLAS/MESQUITE - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 8/14.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Galloway Ave and Gus Thomasson Road various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 8/14.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Bruton Road and Gross Road multiple left lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5 am on Monday, 8/8.

MESQUITE - NB 635 between Town East Boulevard and La Prada Drive will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/11 and from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday, 8/12 and Saturday, 8/13.

MESQUITE - WB I-30 between Northwest Drive and Gus Thomasson Road will be reduced to one lane nightly from 10 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/11.

MESQUITE - NB 635 RAMP exit ramp to WB I-30 will be closed nightly from 10 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 8/10 through Saturday, 8/13.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 5 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/13.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed daily nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/13.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday, 8/13.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Westport Pkwy and Keller Hicks Road alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday, 8/11.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Westport Pkwy and Keller Hicks Rd ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times overnight from 9 pm to 5 am Thursday, 8/11, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Heritage Trace Pkwy and N. Tarrant Pkwy the right lane will be temporarily closed at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 8/10 through Friday, 8/12.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday, 8/8 and Tuesday, 8/9.

FORT WORTH - SB E. Loop 820 between Hwy 10 and Trinity Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 9 pm to 6 am on Friday, 8/12, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB E. Loop 820 between Randol Mill Road and Trinity Blvd will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 8/12.

FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road will be reduced to one lane daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Wednesday, 8/10 and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Tuesday, 8/9.

FORT WORTH – SB Hwy 287 exit ramp to NB E. Loop 820 will be closed from 9 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 8/10 for construction activities.

WEATHERFORD/HUDSON OAKS - EB & WB I-20 between Bethel Road and Lakeshore Drive one lane will be closed in both directions nightly from 7 pm to 6 am through Thursday, 8/11.

