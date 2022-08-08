ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kicker 102.5

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
kasu.org

Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75

Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Ark. man wanted as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is on the run after he was identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena. Investigators with Helena-West Helena Police Department say officers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 Tuesday morning regarding a shooting where they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman suffering gunshot wounds.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
TODAY.com

Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake during family trip

The body of an Arkansas district court judge was recovered from a lake over the weekend after venturing off alone during a recreational gathering with friends and family, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, was last seen near Mud Lake,...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
Kait 8

Safety measures on the road ahead of school

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads. With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop. Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire...
PARAGOULD, AR

