Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Conway man writes book to share his impactful life story
Ronnie Williams served the University of Central Arkansas for 40 years.
The Steve Miller Band coming to Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller and his band will be bringing a night of his legendary hits to Little Rock.
kuaf.com
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
kasu.org
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Kait 8
Ark. man wanted as person of interest in Helena-West Helena homicide
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is on the run after he was identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Helena-West Helena. Investigators with Helena-West Helena Police Department say officers were dispatched to a residence on HWY 49 Tuesday morning regarding a shooting where they found 43-year-old Demarcius Foreman suffering gunshot wounds.
TODAY.com
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake during family trip
The body of an Arkansas district court judge was recovered from a lake over the weekend after venturing off alone during a recreational gathering with friends and family, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, was last seen near Mud Lake,...
Arkansas' top high school football players: Meet the state's best quarterbacks
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones With a new football season approaching, we will be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arkansas high school football. This list focuses on the quarterbacks. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists are not intended to be comprehensive ...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Kait 8
Safety measures on the road ahead of school
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With schools starting across northeast Arkansas, it’s important to be extra cautious on the roads. With children at bus stops or being dropped off, it’s important to know where and when to stop. Although it might seem like a pretty self-explanatory topic Paragould Fire...
