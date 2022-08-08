Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
American Legion transfers T-33 plane to City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Airport
(Alexandria, MN)-- On Monday, at the Alexandria Airport, a T-33 Training Plane from the Korean War era was transferred from the American Legion Post 87 to the City of Alexandria and the airport. Owen Miller of the American Legion explains…. Your browser does not support the audio element. The American...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting. John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria Education Foundation and Athletic Foundation name new executive director
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) and Cardinal Athletic Foundation (CAF) have reportedly hired Kelli Minnerath as its new executive director. As the executive director, Minnerath will be responsible for overseeing the AEF foundation, programs and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties include fundraising, marketing and community outreach. She will report directly to the AEF board of directors. For the CAF, she will primarily serve as administrative and marketing support.
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
Dead carp litter the shore at Storm Lake after being killed by koi herpes virus. (Photo by Jake Kurtz/Storm Lake Times Pilot) The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses?
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
kicdam.com
One Killed and Another Injured in Crash Near Primghar
Primghar, IA (KICD)– One person was killed and another injured in a weekend crash just outside of Primghar. The Iowa State Patrol and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Taft Avenue and 390th Street, about three miles east of town, just before two o’clock Saturday afternoon.
voiceofalexandria.com
Road construction begins today (Monday) between McKay Ave. and I-94 in Alexandria
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Starting today (Monday) for approximately three weeks, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Crews will be removing and replacing existing pavement messages between McKay Avenue and Interstate 94. Some of the work will be performed at night to help minimize traffic backups. MnDOT says...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pop-Up Boba Bar; Deja Bleu House of Coffee Food Truck, Friday August 26 11AM-2PM
We're finally at a city park near you!! We're bringing our awesome Bubble Teas out into the community and what better place than awesome Big Ole Park! Stop by our food truck for a pop up boba shop! We've got 12 different bubble teas to share with you and we can't wait!! Can't make it to Big Ole? No worries! We're open 7 days a week @ our downtown location of 612 Broadway in historic Downtown Alexandria, Mn! And yes, we've got Bubble Teas there too!
DL-Online
Two injured in crash near Wadena
Two Wadena women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday west of Wadena in Otter Tail County. Angela Renee Paavola, 51, of Wadena was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was southbound on Otter Tail County Highway 29 in a 2013...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
voiceofalexandria.com
School board race numbers are in from Tuesday's Primary election
(Alexandria, MN)--Preliminary numbers from Tuesday's Primary election show that Shawn Reilly and Lynn Lommen are the winners in the position 3 Alexandria school board race. While, Sandy Susag and Laura Knudsen are the winners in the position 4 primary race. The two top vote-getters in Tuesday's Primary for each position...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured in a crash on Monday morning on Hwy 29 in Compton Township in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Edge, driven by Angela Paavola, 51, of Wadena, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Ram 1500, driven by Tyler Heinzen, 28, of Wadena, was stopped to make a left hand turn when the two vehicles collided.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two-year-old is injured in crash in Douglas County
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person was reportedly injured following a crash on westbound I-94 in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amber Swenson, 31, of Fargo, was travelling westbound on I-94 when the Malibu crossed the lanes of traffic hitting the median cables, causing the Malibu to roll over the cables coming to rest on the eastbound I-94 shoulder. Authorities say a two-year-old male passenger was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing Shotgun
Sioux City, Iowa — A Worthington man who led authorities from southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa on a high-speed chase more than two years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 10-years in federal prison. Federal authorities say 36-year-old Michael Anthony Hangman, of Worthington, received the prison term after a guilty...
