Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
Amy Grant, Christian Singer and Wife of Vince Gill, Hospitalized After Bike Accident
Earlier today, Amy Grant, contemporary Christian singer, and wife of country music artist Vince Gill was injured in a bicycle accident. The incident took place near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee at around 3 pm. According to WKRN, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the...
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know
CMT will soon be celebrating Country music icon Vince Gill and his illustrious decades-long career.… The post Vince Gill to Be Honored With Star-Studded CMT Special: Everything to Know appeared first on Outsider.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
AOL Corp
Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Praise From Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn & Darius Rucker After ‘AGT’ Audition
Mississippi-raised country trio Chapel Hart thrilled the America’s Got Talent judges on Tuesday night (July 19) with their audition, when the familial group performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a modernized spin on the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene,” which hit No. 1 in 1974.
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”
Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music
It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
Superfan Cole Swindell Got to Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ Live With Tim McGraw [Watch]
For some artists, the biggest moment in their career is made possible by another artist. It could be a dream duet, an invitation into the Grand Ole Opry, or simply a chance to sing with them on stage. Recently, Cole Swindell's dream came true as Tim McGraw — or Tim...
Wade Bowen Recalls the Crazy Circumstances That Led Him to Collaborate With Vince Gill [Interview]
Wade Bowen still can’t believe Vince Gill returned his call. “It’s all still a blur to me,” Bowen says with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “Honestly, I don't even know how we even connected. It really came out of nowhere. I'm still just blown away. It's crazy.”
Vince Gill’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Emotional Tribute To Amy Grant
Vince Gill is back on stage. The singer canceled a string of shows when his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries from a bicycle accident near their Nashville home. Amy Grant is recovering and Vince is back at Ryman Auditorium for a four-night residency. The shows conclude on August 7. On...
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
CMA Fest 2022 Host Elle King’s Net Worth
Elle King is an actor and a musician, best known for songs like 'Ex's & Oh's.' Here's what we know about this CMA Fest host and her net worth.
People
Watch Old Dominion Play an Acoustic Rendition of 'No Hard Feelings' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions'
Old Dominion is giving fans the acoustic rendition they didn't know they needed!. On Thursday, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the country music group performing their hit song "No Hard Feelings" with an acoustic spin, for their coming CMT Campfire Sessions episode. In the clip, the band —...
