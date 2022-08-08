Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
For the Second Time in Two Days, Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City. The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.
Ocean City, NJ, Police Look to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Ocean City Police are trying to identify a man in the accompanying photograph. Officials aren't being specific as to why they want to talk to the man, other than to say they want to talk to him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can assist police, you're urged...
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ
RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Armed Police & K-9 Dogs Coming To Atlantic County, NJ Schools?
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
phl17.com
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Crack Down on Rowdy Teens
Declaring that the state has been ignoring pleas for help, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City may develop new local laws to crack down on rowdy teenagers who have been disrupting the summer tourism season for the second year in a row. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hammonton Gazette
Man arrested for luring
Effinger, 53, arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. According to a press release issued by the Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department (EHTPD) on July 28, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 around 8 p.m., The Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department fielded a report of an adult male attempting to meet up with a juvenile in this jurisdiction, the release said. (THG/Kristin Guglietti)
Motorist indicted in drunken driving crash that killed passenger
A grand jury has indicted a Salem County motorist in connection with a fatal crash that killed his passenger. Kyle G. Blackston, 36, of Carneys Point Township, was allegedly drunk when he drove a car on Route 40 near Game Creek Road in Carneys Point Township on March 6, according to police.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops: Driver Runs Stop Sign, Causes Collision With Police SUV
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say a police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The accident happened around 8:15 AM at the intersection of Spruce and Franklin Avenues. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ofc. Timothy...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season
The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
Hazmat crews ID source of unusual odor being reported across South Jersey
According to the East Greenwich Township Police Department, the odor is coming from a truck that is expelling fumes from a fuel additive.
Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
NJ PEN
Camden Man Allegedly Confronts Oaklyn Police During Girlfriend’s Arrest, Hits Officer with Stolen Truck
Oaklyn Police say the officer was injured while attempting to arrest the suspect, who fled the scene in a truck reportedly stolen from a borough resident. A Camden couple has been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle case that originated in Oaklyn and left one borough police officer with minor injuries during an arrest attempt.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0