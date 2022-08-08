ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
psychologytoday.com

Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation

Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
HEALTH
Fatherly

Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says

When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
psychologytoday.com

How Today's Teens Manage Good Stress and Bad Stress

Low to moderate levels of stress can actually help people grow resilience and cope with future stressful encounters. Low to moderate levels of stress can actually reduce young people's risk of later developing mental health disorders. There is a fine line between good stress, which is beneficial, and bad stress,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaining Weight#Educational Psychology#Horse#Equip
Fortune

Stress, not laziness, is behind procrastination. Here are 3 ways to ‘retrain your brain’

Our brains are hardwired to approach tasks we find enjoyable and avoid those that produce negative feelings. If you wait until the last minute to complete a task, you’re not alone. According to research, 20% of U.S. adults are chronic procrastinators, meaning they procrastinate at home, at work, in relationships, and more. Another survey found that 88% of people procrastinate at least one hour a day. But why? As it turns out, if you’re feeling stressed, you may be more likely to procrastinate, says Alicia Walf, a neuroscientist and senior lecturer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Relationships
Jennifer Bonn

An anxious mind

A doctor asked me if I have an anxious mind. When I hesitated, he told me what he meant. He asked if I woke up in the middle of the night and then couldn’t fall back to sleep, did I become extremely nervous about some things, or did I have panic attacks.
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Shares That She Has “Hypermobility Syndrome”

The RHOBH cast member opened up about having the syndrome: “You’re not supposed to be born like this.”. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are very familiar with Kyle Richards’ ability to do splits. It’s pretty much the RHOBH cast member’s signature move. But as it turns out, there’s more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
Psych Centra

When You Can’t Stop Seeing the Negative in Everything

“Negative” thoughts can feel defeating — but various strategies can help you overcome them. When life feels overwhelming, you may wonder when you will catch a break. You’ve tried practicing gratitude, but nothing seems to take away the difficult feelings and thoughts. Everyone has challenging thoughts every...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues

Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy