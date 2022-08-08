ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE

