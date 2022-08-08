ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

National S'mores Day

MILWAUKEE - Today is National S'mores Day! Jen Munoz joins Real Milwaukee with all the items you'll need to celebrate the gooey, toasted treat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’

WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
WEST BEND, WI
Lake Country Family Fun

4 Things We Love To Do at River Bend RV Resort

If you have not yet been to River Bend RV Resort in Watertown, WI, you must put it on your list of go-tos! My family and I try to get there once every weekend to enjoy all they have to offer. The pool is open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. Also, fun activities are going on in the Spring and Fall.
WATERTOWN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford Stillhouse: 1st legal distillery in Racine County

Two years ago, one of the smallest distilleries in the state started making vodka and bourbon, and today they remain Racine County’s first and only distillery since prohibition. Brian Kramp is at Waterford Stillhouse learning how they produce their small-batch premium spirits.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
WEST BEND, WI
wauwatosa.net

My leaves have these weird bumps on them

In late summer or early fall, some residents will reach out and ask us about these weird bumps on the bottom of leaves. These strange bumps can be called “galls.” They grow in response to tiny insects, and they’re very common. Through the process of photosynthesis, trees produce sugars which get stored in their leaves, stems, and trunks. Some insects take advantage of those sugars by feeding on them. This is an amazing interplay of the insect and plant world. In most cases insects don’t do enough damage to plant tissues to cause permanent harm to our trees, though there are exceptions such as Emerald Ash Borer.
WAUWATOSA, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 8

1. Go to Madison for the Great Taste of the Midwest. The best beer event I’ve ever been to – and that includes the Great American Beer Festival in Denver – is this Saturday. It’s the Great Taste of the Midwest, a huge, nonprofit beer festival put on by the Madison homebrewing club since 1987. That’s a long time to get things right, and the Great Taste is so beloved by everyone in attendance, from festgoers to brewer staff to the legion of volunteers, because it focuses on the experience for the 200-some breweries as much as the guests. Its setting – outdoors in the beautiful lakeside Olin Park – is tough to beat, too. Tickets sell out in hours every year, but if you show up at the park the morning of, you should be able to find a ticket or two being resold at its $70 face value. And the “Great Taste Eve” events – tap takeovers and other parties featuring breweries that don’t usually sell in Wisconsin – on Friday night throughout Madison are a throwback to the days when beer events in bars and restaurants really were events.
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

Milwaukee’s Reinhart mourns passing of veteran real estate law specialist Rieselbach

Milwaukee, based-Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. is mourning the loss of Allen Rieselbach, who passed away on Aug. 2 at 91 years of age. Born in Milwaukee, Rieselbach graduated in 1953 from Harvard University where he went on to earn his law degree in 1956 and was admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin. Joining the firm in 1956, Rieselbach was drafted the same year. Taking a leave of absence, he accepted a commission in the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps and served from 1956 to 1959.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2000 W Good Hope Rd

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale - Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
MUKWONAGO, WI

