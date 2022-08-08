Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cops: Help Us Find Hit-and-Run Drivers Who Both Struck and Killed a Brooklyn Pedestrian
Police say they have identified two cars whose drivers hit a Brooklyn pedestrian before fleeing last month, but still need the public’s help in nailing down the case. According to cops, Omar Stewart, 61, was on the northbound side of Washington Avenue in the Prospect Heights neighborhood at around 2:15 a.m. on July 10 when he attempted to enter a cab. First, Stewart was hit by the driver of a white Toyota RAV 4, one that is at least 10 years old. That collision sent Stewart into the southbound lane of traffic where he was hit by the driver of a small black SUV, whose model cops could not make out on video.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
12-year-old driver dies in crash that injures her adult passenger, Maryland cops say
A 12-year-old girl died in Maryland after a car she was driving struck a tree, local media outlets reported. The girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed “for an unknown reason,” WJLA reported. Police said the incident happened at...
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Trio steals more than $111,000 worth of jewelry from NYC store in brazen daylight robbery where two men removed panel of glass from display case as woman acted as their lookout
Police are looking for a trio of thieves that were seen conducting a bold daylight jewelry heist in Elmhurst, Queens, at a Zales Jewelry store at Queens Center mall. Two men and one woman, believed to be in their mid-20's, were seen walking into the store just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.
Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway
THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled. Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Rikers Guards Charged for Allegedly Standing by as Teen Inmate Attempted Suicide
Four Rikers Island corrections officers pleaded not guilty to felony charges of official misconduct and reckless endangerment on Monday over the 2019 case of an 18-year-old inmate who tried to hang himself. The four officers—named as Terry Henry, Kenneth Hood, Daniel Fullerton, and Mark Wilson—were one of a group of six who allegedly sat back and watched as Nicholas Feliciano attempted suicide in his cell. After more than seven minutes, during which Feliciano struggled and went still in clear view of the officers, according to a Board of Corrections review published last year, they cut him down. The teenager was transported to Bellevue Hospital’s traumatic brain injury rehabilitation unit, where he remains with little change in his condition. “These officers should have been indicted a long time ago instead of still working at Rikers Island while Nicholas was still in the hospital trying to live,” Feliciano’s grandmother told the Times on Sunday. “It hurts. It’s very painful. It is devastating to see him the way he is because of somebody’s negligence.”
New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder
The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
BET
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus
Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
West Virginia man previously accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to lesser crimes
Washington – One of the two men previously charged with assaulting with chemical spray at least three Capitol Police officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty to less severe misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. The Justice Department agreed to drop the more severe charges against him at sentencing.
