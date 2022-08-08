ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Adoptable pet: Meet Ghost

By Animal Service Center
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVbxX_0h9CcIE600

Ghost (A196895), a petite (38 pounds) and gentle soul is searching for his home, after two surrenders to the shelter, neither of which were his fault. Although his first home didn’t let him live inside, his second did and they had the sweetest things to say about him.

While he is cuddly and affectionate with all people (kids too!), Ghost still loves to play and can be active and talkative when he’s extra excited! He rides well in the car, is gentle on leash, and knows basic commands.

He is crate-trained, if not totally housebroken, and enjoys the company of other dogs. Ghost is only 2 years old, has a lovely demeanor, and is more than ready to find a family that will appreciate his affectionate (and a little bit goofy) personality. Could you be it?

  • If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)
  • The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com
  • Email the completed application to adopt@talgov.com
  • Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Ghost’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950. Visit talgov.com/animals. Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia

THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Evie M.

Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?

The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
BRISTOL, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Celebration of life for Thomas Sutton Wimberly

For the many people in the Monticello and neighboring communities, the news of the passing of Thomas Sutton Wimberly was a heavy weight to bear. Affectionately known as “Sut,” Mr. Wimberly was 102 years old at the time of his death, and left behind a legacy of profound leadership as well as a plethora of fond memories in the hearts of those who knew him.
MONTICELLO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Tallahassee, FL
Pets & Animals
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
Tallahassee, FL
Vaccines
Citrus County Chronicle

Publix opens in Wakulla County

Publix supermarket opened at 7 a.m. at Crawfordville Commons, to the delight of shoppers lined up outside to be among the first inside the new store. Jefferson Mabe, a Publix marketing director, said the store has about 45,000 square feet and includes features not all stores have, such as a café seating area near the bakery.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Service Center
Post-Searchlight

Elberta Crate & Box Company suffers damage from fire

Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky on Friday night as one of Bainbridge’s oldest industries, Elberta Crate and Box Company caught fire. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief Doyle Welch, E911 reported a structure fire at the company at approximately 9:35 p.m. Welch, along with numerous...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
travelnowsmart.com

Finest Brunch Tallahassee, FL– 20 Top Locations

Are you intending your following impressive food expedition yet you do not understand where to go simply?. Tallahassee in Florida deserves taking a look at. The resources city of the state is not just a prominent visitor location as a result of its attractive parks as well as historical structures.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
wfxl.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company

On August 5, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Public Safety were dispatched to a fire at Elberta Crate and Box Company. The first responding units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from the structure. Personnel from Climax, Attapulgus, Brinson, Blackjack, Faceville, Mount Pleasant, Kendrick, and...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Decatur County Fire & Rescue deems house fire a total loss

Tragedy struck this Tuesday when a fire engulfed a home just outside of Climax. Decatur County Fire and Rescue’s chief Charlie McCann and firefighter/public information officer Tyler Dalton spoke to the Post-Searchlight about the incident. According to both, no determination about the cause of the fire has yet to be made, with Dalton describing the damage as a total loss. “By the time they called us, there was heavy black smoke you could see all the way from 84,” he said. The fire appears to have started in proximity to the house’s deck. “I’d say it started outside and went in the house, by the way it looked,” McCann said.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting at a car full of children as it drove by his home, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Ellis, 35, was arrested and charged with three weapons offenses and aggravated battery with a...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Damon Scott charged with battery after assault witnessed

A Bainbridge man was arrested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Damon Jay Scott was arrested on one count of battery after assaulting an employee of the V8P Shop Tuesday morning. According to Bainbridge Public Safety’s official report, the victim had arrived at the shop for work, when Scott backed his vehicle up and nearly struck hers. According to the victim, she honked her horn to let Scott know she was behind him.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy