Adoptable pet: Meet Ghost

Ghost (A196895), a petite (38 pounds) and gentle soul is searching for his home, after two surrenders to the shelter, neither of which were his fault. Although his first home didn’t let him live inside, his second did and they had the sweetest things to say about him.

While he is cuddly and affectionate with all people (kids too!), Ghost still loves to play and can be active and talkative when he’s extra excited! He rides well in the car, is gentle on leash, and knows basic commands.

He is crate-trained, if not totally housebroken, and enjoys the company of other dogs. Ghost is only 2 years old, has a lovely demeanor, and is more than ready to find a family that will appreciate his affectionate (and a little bit goofy) personality. Could you be it?

If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)

The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com

Email the completed application to adopt@talgov.com

Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Ghost’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950. Visit talgov.com/animals. Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

