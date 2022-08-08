Read full article on original website
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
kbsi23.com
The Hope Center is opening more branches for therapy needs
SIKESTON, Mo (KBSI)- Equine-assisted therapy takes a different route in helping those struggling with physical, behavioral, and mental challenges. The gait of a horse has similarities to the natural stride of a human, supporting the natural motion of the spine and pelvis. At the Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville this...
KFVS12
SIUC to welcome students back to campus with several activities
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students to campus with Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome. According to SIUC, students will move onto campus August 18 and 19, with classes starting on Aug. 22. You can check out the online schedule, which is being updated as...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A BFF in school typically means “Best Friend Forever,” but at the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank, in Sikeston, it means Backpacks For Friday. Each week, students enrolled in the program are give a weekend’s worth of food to take home. “It’s something...
KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
KFVS12
PORCH, Healthy Blue partner to connect people with reduced-cost social services
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Healthy Blue and the People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) are coming together in Cape Girardeau to try and connect individuals and families with healthy food access, housing, education, employment, clothing, and utility assistance. To make it easy for people to find important social...
KFVS12
Global Sleep Under the Stars Night preview
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
KFVS12
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
KFVS12
First ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown held in Cape Girardeau
Crews will start demolishing tornado-damaged buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Gov. Parson to visit Portageville, tour highway project. Parson will first meet with southeast Missouri House members this afternoon before touring the Highway 162 repair project. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
KFVS12
Heartland Heritage 8/10/22
An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Charleston...
kbsi23.com
MSHSAA new requirement for band students
This comes after the Missouri State High School Activities Association took a closer look at the physical demands of marching band activities. Doctors are looking for heart and blood pressure issues that could make it dangerous for a student to be out in the heat. David Baroni, the Head Band...
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KFVS12
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday
KFVS12
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana
Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KFVS12
Dog reunites with family after spelunkers rescue her in cave
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “It’s hard to believe, she’s been gone for so long,” Kathy Bohnert said. Up until this past weekend, they hadn’t seen their pet in two months. They thought they would never see their 13-year-old dog again. Now, she’s back safe...
KFVS12
Cyclists hit the dirt trail in mountain biking event in Jackson
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to the Klaus Park Klash mountain bike event in Jackson on Sunday. Several groups of cyclists hit the dirt trails where they raced for miles in different categories including laps, a kids race and a marathon. This event was...
KFVS12
Spelunkers help family to reunite with dog after 2 months
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
