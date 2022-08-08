Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
American Legion transfers T-33 plane to City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Airport
(Alexandria, MN)-- On Monday, at the Alexandria Airport, a T-33 Training Plane from the Korean War era was transferred from the American Legion Post 87 to the City of Alexandria and the airport. Owen Miller of the American Legion explains…. Your browser does not support the audio element. The American...
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse, honored one of their own at a recent Sheriff's Posse meeting. John Holm, 47, of Farwell, was a long-time Sheriff's Posse member. Holm died of a massive stroke back on December 15, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. He joined the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse at the age of 21. Sheriff Wolbersen presented his parents Joel and Rose, and his sister, Jenny, with a plaque at the regular meeting on the Douglas County Sheriff's Posse.
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria Education Foundation and Athletic Foundation name new executive director
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Education Foundation (AEF) and Cardinal Athletic Foundation (CAF) have reportedly hired Kelli Minnerath as its new executive director. As the executive director, Minnerath will be responsible for overseeing the AEF foundation, programs and strategic plan of the organization. Other key duties include fundraising, marketing and community outreach. She will report directly to the AEF board of directors. For the CAF, she will primarily serve as administrative and marketing support.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two-year-old is injured in crash in Douglas County
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person was reportedly injured following a crash on westbound I-94 in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amber Swenson, 31, of Fargo, was travelling westbound on I-94 when the Malibu crossed the lanes of traffic hitting the median cables, causing the Malibu to roll over the cables coming to rest on the eastbound I-94 shoulder. Authorities say a two-year-old male passenger was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pop-Up Boba Bar; Deja Bleu House of Coffee Food Truck, Friday August 26 11AM-2PM
We're finally at a city park near you!! We're bringing our awesome Bubble Teas out into the community and what better place than awesome Big Ole Park! Stop by our food truck for a pop up boba shop! We've got 12 different bubble teas to share with you and we can't wait!! Can't make it to Big Ole? No worries! We're open 7 days a week @ our downtown location of 612 Broadway in historic Downtown Alexandria, Mn! And yes, we've got Bubble Teas there too!
South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
Rockville City Administrator Resigns, Two Staff on Paid Leave
ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville city administrator has resigned. During Monday's special city council meeting, the council formally accepted the resignation of Martin Bode. Mayor Duane Willenbring says Bode recently presented a resignation letter with conditions, to which the council presented a generous counter-offer with conditions. Willenbring says if the counter...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
voiceofalexandria.com
Horse from west central Minnesota dies from West Nile virus
(Kandiyohi County, MN)--A horse that died in west central Minnesota is the state's first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse in Kandiyohi County was reportedly not vaccinated. Thirty other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
kvsc.org
Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Says Goodbye to Two Long Time Officials
After a combined 61 years of service at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, two long-time service men are hanging up their uniforms. Lieutenant Kellan Hemmesch and Sergeant Ken Friday both retired in July. Lt. Hemmesch started with the Sheriff’s office in 1998 and Sgt. Friday started in 1990.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
voiceofalexandria.com
School board race numbers are in from Tuesday's Primary election
(Alexandria, MN)--Preliminary numbers from Tuesday's Primary election show that Shawn Reilly and Lynn Lommen are the winners in the position 3 Alexandria school board race. While, Sandy Susag and Laura Knudsen are the winners in the position 4 primary race. The two top vote-getters in Tuesday's Primary for each position...
