We're finally at a city park near you!! We're bringing our awesome Bubble Teas out into the community and what better place than awesome Big Ole Park! Stop by our food truck for a pop up boba shop! We've got 12 different bubble teas to share with you and we can't wait!! Can't make it to Big Ole? No worries! We're open 7 days a week @ our downtown location of 612 Broadway in historic Downtown Alexandria, Mn! And yes, we've got Bubble Teas there too!

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO