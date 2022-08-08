Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
iheart.com
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Small towns offer charm, neat cultural activities, history, and other fun stuff to do. You also get that cozy feeling while not worrying about the hustle and bustle of a big metro city like New York City, Seattle, or Houston. Smithsonian Magazine also wanted to share their love of small towns by finding the top 15 ones in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer
Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer: ACO Judy Umstead, diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma, has been unable to do the work she loves, helping animals and also visiting those in need with her comfort dog Lola. Help Judy fight Lymphoma #teamjudy CLICK HERE to donate!. “My name is Judy Umstead...
iheart.com
Kentucky Gov. Moves Away as Biden Coughs and Coughs During Press Conference
President Biden is promising ongoing federal support for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. After talking with affected residents in one neighborhood, Biden said -- "We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend; we just go forward." Biden also talked about federal aid during an earlier stop and...
iheart.com
Garret Says What Kari Lake Needs To Do To Win The Election
I'm sure Kari Lake knows what she needs to do to win the Arizona race for Governor but I couldn't live with myself if I didn't say it out loud. Let me know if you agree.
iheart.com
Do Gubernatorial debates make a difference in elections?
It looks like we will be getting one or more Gubernatorial debates in Iowa this year. Both the Democrat Deidre DeJear and Governor Kim Reynolds have said they want to do them. DeJear quite rightly as the challenger has asked for three and the Governor's team says they will respond at the beginning of Fall but they want to debate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Excavator And Digging Up Store Parking Lot
A Utah man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site. The Salt Lake City Police Department said that the suspect, 46-year-old Omar Ortega, found the excavator, which had been left running, at a construction site and drove it about a mile to a grocery store parking lot.
iheart.com
Connecticut Housing Finance Authority
Listen here for Renee's interview with Nandini Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer at Connecticut Housing Finance Authority. Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is a self-funded, quasi-public organization. Its mission is to alleviate the shortage of housing for low- to moderate-income families and persons in this state and, when appropriate, to promote or maintain the economic development of this state through employer-assisted housing efforts.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Department Ready for 2022's Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2022 Iowa State fair gets it's start Wednesday night with the annual parade through Des Moines, which means a number of streets along the route will be closing. "You'll go to work one direction, then when you try to leave at the end of the...
iheart.com
Not Guilty Plea in Rochester Officer's Killing
The Massachusetts man charged in the shooting death of Rochester police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz has pleaded not guilty. Kelvin Vickers waived the reading of the eight-count indictment and will remain behind bars. His next court date is in November. He allegedly knew he was shooting at police when he ambushed...
Comments / 0