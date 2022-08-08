ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 41-Year-Old Joe Johnson Plays Incredible Defense On Montrezl Harrell At AEBL Pro-Am

 2 days ago

Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson was playing for his team ISO YOGA at AEBL in Atlanta on Sunday. The 41-year-old had an outstanding defensive sequence on Montrezl Harrell. Johnson has played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz over his career.

On Sunday, Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson was playing for his team ISO YOGA at the AEBL pro-am in Atlanta .

Johnson was facing off with WINNERS UNITED, which featured Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

During the game, the 41-year-old Johnson was guarding Harrell, and he had an outstanding defensive sequence.

Johnson absolutely shut down Harrell.

Johnson has played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz over his career.

He had last played in the NBA for the Rockets in 2018, before playing in one game this past season for the Celtics.

Even at his age, he can clearly still play, and could be an option for a team to sign in free agency or at some point during the regular season.

He is one of the most consistent players in league history, and one of the best players of the 2000s.

His career averages are 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 1,277 regular season games.

He's also played in 120 career playoff games over his 18 seasons in the NBA.

As for Harrell, he is currently a free agent and coming off a season where he played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

The dominant forward played his college basketball for Louisville, and was a second-round pick in 2015.

He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED PEOPLE
