Zeeland, MI

Winning 'Lucky For Life' ticket sold in Zeeland, just weeks after Battle Creek winner

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
A pair of winning “Lucky For Life” lottery tickets were sold in West Michigan recently, providing two Michiganders with big paydays.

According to a release from the Michigan Lottery, winning tickets were sold in Battle Creek and Zeeland.

A winning ticket worth either $25,000 per year or a lump sum of $390,000 was sold in Zeeland Sunday, Aug. 7. The ticket with winning numbers 07, 12, 31, 37 and 44 was purchased at West Side Mobil Mart, 5 W. Main Ave. in Zeeland.

The winner can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize.

Another winner sold last month in Battle Creek. The winner is Michael Justice, 64, who matched the winning numbers July 17. He purchased the winning ticket, featuring numbers 02, 04, 18, 22 and 41, at the Marathon station at 1411 E. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek.

“I really like the Lucky For Life game and I play it often,” Justice stated. “I woke up the morning after the drawing and started my day. When I remembered my Lucky for Life ticket, I stopped what I was doing to check the winning numbers. I jumped up and started shouting when I realized I’d won $25,000 a year for life!”

Justice chose to receive the one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 rather than annuity payments of $25,000 over 20 years or life, whichever is greater. He plays to pay his bills, share with his family and buy a new car, Michigan Lottery said.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

