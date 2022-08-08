ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect more crossover between Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

By Callum Bains
The next game hitting PS Plus has been revealed, and suggests Sony’s subscription service may soon look closer to Xbox Game Pass.

Ghost Recon Wildlands will be coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium later this month, as part of the service’s newly revamped on-demand game library. That’s according to Dealabs user billbil-kun (opens in new tab), who has successfully leaked each new round of PS Plus titles for several months (thanks, Push Square (opens in new tab)).

The open-world tactical shooter sends you to Bolivia to take down a powerful drug cartel, and includes all the staple features you’d expect from a Ubisoft sandbox. While we don’t reckon it’s one of the best co-op games you could play, it does let you shoot your way through an expansive environment with up to three buddies.

Playing catch-up

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Wildlands will be added to PS Plus as part of its Ubisoft+ Classics library – a selection of older Ubisoft titles available for all Extra and Premium members. But its addition is particularly noteworthy because the game was just added to Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a new partnership with Ubisoft, promising to bring more of the publisher’s titles to its subscription service. So far, that’s included Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs 2, and most recently, Ghost Recon Wildlands. While those releases were thought to be the product of the companies' recent deal, Wildlands’ upcoming addition to PS Plus suggests the Xbox add-ons may not be as exclusive as previously thought. As more titles hit Ubisoft+, the two services could begin to look more similar than ever.

It’s not just Ubisoft titles that are homogenizing the services, either. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is coming to PS Plus later this month, with much of the rest of the series dropping later in the year (opens in new tab). But most of the Yakuza games have already been added to Game Pass, leaving Sony playing catch-up. As Xbox and PlayStation look to shore up their services by adding more titles, they may end up cementing their own similarities. In the meantime, you might want to prep by checking out how to play the Yakuza games in order.

Microsoft will likely be banking on its day-one launches to keep an edge over PS Plus. Sony, meanwhile, can point to its extensive catalog of retro PS1, PS2, and PS3 games as an advantage over Game Pass. Regardless of how the services try to individualize themselves, more games and more features can only be good for subscribers.

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.

