technewstoday.com

12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4

Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
The Game Haus

When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This announcement includes the play sessions and starting time for the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation users....
Gamespot

Apex Legends Is Having Its Biggest Day Ever On Steam

It looks like Apex Legends players were very ready to jump into Season 14, the new update that went live on August 9. They broke Apex Legends' all-time player count record on Steam and achieved a new peak of around 510K concurrent players. Apex Legends was released in 2019, and...
techeblog.com

Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami

This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
TechRadar

Starfield PS5: will the Bethesda game come to Sony consoles?

Should we expect a Starfield PS5 release? With Microsoft having acquired Bethesda, fans of ambitious open world RPGs are anxious about whether or not we'll see the much-anticipated game on Sony consoles. It hardly needs saying that Starfield's release is hotly anticipated. Building on the successes of The Elder Scrolls...
Gamespot

Rumbleverse Will Feature Duos Mode And Playgrounds Mode At Launch

Iron Galaxy has relieved more information about its upcoming free-to-play game Rumbleverse. New modes such as duos and playgrounds will be available for players at launch. Duos mode will play as it traditionally would in most battle royales, where teamwork and communication are crucial to winning. When players load into a duos match, they'll start with only eight slots for their stats and have reduced health. They also won't have access to the Superstar Comeback system. If their teammate gets eliminated, they'll receive additional health and another stat slot, and if you run out of health in duos, you won't get knocked out immediately.
The Independent

Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 14 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale

Apex Legends is an engaging and fast-paced battle royale that is brought to life by a multitude of playable legends, each bringing something unique to your team's composition. A myriad of defensive, offensive, support, and recon characters ensure that players have plenty of freedom to choose what type of role they'd be best at, but there will always be a few legends that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that fall short of greatness. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP

Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities

Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
dotesports.com

New Apex Legends bug lets players wear heat shields like hats

Apex Legends isn’t done giving us new bugs in season 14 yet. One of the changes that flew under the radar in the patch notes but immediately became apparent upon playing the game were the changes to the first ring. Players have less time before the ring starts to shrink, and being outside the ring during the first round now damages players as if the ring was closing for the second time.
Polygon

Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes in August

Overwatch’s latest Anniversary Remix event — the game’s third and final such event — kicks off Tuesday, giving seasoned fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter another batch of skins and a chance to revisit limited-time game modes. The Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event will also bring about the end of loot box sales in the game — Blizzard says that when the current event ends on Aug. 30, players will no longer be able to purchase loot boxes.
digitalspy.com

The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC

EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
NME

‘Apex Legends’ anti-cheat bug is reportedly banning players

Apex Legends players are reporting a bug surrounding the game’s anti-cheat software that is making them get banned. As reported by Dexerto, players of the free-to-play battle royale are taking to Reddit and claiming that the game’s anti-cheat feature isn’t working as it’s intended. It seems...
dotesports.com

All new Remixed skins in Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event

Remixed skins have returned for Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, marking the end of the multi-month celebration of the game’s sixth anniversary. These skins place new twists on existing Legendary-tier skins for heroes, giving them new names and colorings that are exclusive to this event. Previous iterations...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022

Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
NME

‘Splatoon 3’ will include a spin-off card game

A brand new Splatoon card game spin-off got announced during the recent Splatoon 3 Direct for the game, and it’s based on the multiplayer Turf War game mode. The card game, which is titled Tableturf Battle, is described as a “1 vs 1 competitive card-battle”, and will be available to play at the Tableturf Battle Dojo in Splatsville. The objective is to “ink different shapes with different cards”, covering the majority of the board in ink before the time limit runs out, just like the game mode that acts as its inspiration.
