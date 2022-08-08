Read full article on original website
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More
Here's the Ryzen 7000 release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about AMD's Zen 4 architecture.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
TechRadar
Moto G32 launched in India - Comes with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz LCD, stereo speakers
Motorola has launched its latest phone Moto G32 in India. It has been launched for Rs. 12,999 and will be available on Flipkart and select retail stores. Moto G32 is the successor to Moto G31, which has been a successful phone for the company. And Motorola hopes to continue the momentum it has with back-to-back launches.
Engadget
Intel strikes a deal to manufacture MediaTek’s chips
Intel and MediaTek have formed a strategic partnership to build chips for "a range of smart edge devices" using Intel Foundry Services (IFS), Intel announced. The aim is to help MediaTek build a "more balanced, resilient supply chain," with added capacity in the US and Europe. MediaTek is a fabless...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung smart TVs, and more
We’ve seen tons of amazing deals today after the announcement of Samsung’s new foldable devices, but deals don’t stop there as we have also spotted some interesting deals at Amazon, Adorama, and Best Buy, where you will find the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop receiving a 16 percent discount. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, but the latest savings will let you take one home for just $2,956, which means $544 savings for anyone interested in picking one up.
notebookcheck.net
New packaging and a bigger price tag: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and the Ryzen 9 7900X to cost more than US$799 and US$549 respectively
Courtesy of VideoCardz, we may have gotten our first look at the retail packaging for the upcoming Ryzen 9 7000 CPUs. Reportedly taken from an internal presentation, the packaging looks quite different than the one for the Ryzen 9 5000 parts. That’s about it when it comes to the box of the Zen 4 flagships.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 to launch on August 18 as company confirms more specifications
Lenovo has finally announced a firm release date for the Legion Y70, its next gaming smartphone. While the smartphone was rumoured to arrive on August 13, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will debut on August 18. Specifically, Lenovo will commence its launch event at 19:00 China Standard Time (CST), or 11:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Lenovo has not commented on whether the Legion Y70 will be available outside China.
CNET
Dell XPS 13 Plus Review: This Slim Premium Laptop Isn't Afraid to Shake Things Up
When you open up the XPS 13 Plus, three things will immediately strike you as... unusual. Those design choices make the XPS 13 Plus stand out so much visually, but they also make for an unconventional experience. Not necessarily a bad one, but certainly one that fights years of laptop design muscle memory.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production
With Lovelace on the horizon, Micron is bringing us "GDDR6X Memory Reimagined" and the potential for a Titan in the lineup.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Open Sources (Most of) Its Emoji
Microsoft has open-sourced more than 1,500 of its Fluent Emoji. The company has made "a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft" available via GitHub as well as the Figma collaborative design tool. The collection includes the vast majority of Microsoft's custom emoji, with some notable exceptions. "I...
AMD's Sabrina Chromebook SoC Is Really a Mendocino Alias
A new report has revealed that AMD's mysterious Sabrina project was just an alias for the already announced Mendocino project, featuring Zen 2 6nm SoC's running RDAN2 graphics.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
PC Magazine
Memory Maker Micron to Invest $40B in US-Based Manufacturing
Micron, the company behind the Crucial RAM brand, plans on investing $40 billion over the next decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing facilities in the US. The company made the announcement ahead of President Biden signing the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday. The legislation includes $52.7 billion in funding to bolster US manufacturing in semiconductors, a portion of which Micron anticipates receiving.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could consume lesser power than initially anticipated
So far, prolific leakers have all agreed that Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 series of graphics cards will be quite power-hungry. The top-of-the-line RTX Titan (tentative) is rumoured to draw up to 800 Watts at peak loads. Its younger siblings, the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 could guzzle up to 420 Watts and 300 Watts, respectively. However, those figures could be a lot lower at launch.
TechCrunch
Five Flute annotates hardware product development into the current millennium
In a nutshell, Five Flute is an issue-tracking platform for anyone that develops physical products. I spoke with the company’s CEO, and (spoiler alert!) you’ll be able to see the company’s full pitch deck as part of Thursday’s edition of my pitch deck teardown series. “As...
Nature.com
Sequential process optimization for a digital light processing system to minimize trial and error
In additive manufacturing, logical and efficient workflow optimization enables successful production and reduces cost and time. These attempts are essential for preventing fabrication problems from various causes. However, quantitative analysis and integrated management studies of fabrication issues using a digital light processing (DLP) system are insufficient. Therefore, an efficient optimization method is required to apply several materials and extend the application of the DLP system. This study proposes a sequential process optimization (SPO) to manage the initial adhesion, recoating, and exposure energy. The photopolymerization characteristics and viscosity of the photocurable resin were quantitatively analyzed through process conditions such as build plate speed, layer thickness, and exposure time. The ability of the proposed SPO was confirmed by fabricating an evaluation model using a biocompatible resin. Furthermore, the biocompatibility of the developed resin was verified through experiments. The existing DLP process requires several trials and errors in process optimization. Therefore, the fabrication results are different depending on the operator's know-how. The use of the proposed SPO enables a systematic approach for optimizing the process conditions of a DLP system. As a result, the DLP system is expected to be more utilized.
