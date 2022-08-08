ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility

In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
pymnts

CleverTap Raises $105M to Expand Customer Engagement, Retention Platform

Consumer expectations around their dealings with companies are changing, and businesses must improve and personalize their marketing. To that end, customer engagement and retention platform CleverTap has raised $105 million in a Series D funding round and says it will use it to expand globally, grow its teams and develop its technology, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release issued by CDPQ, which led the funding round.
pymnts

Wise, Plaid Launch Open Finance Partnership

Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
stpetecatalyst.com

Local credit union warns of payment app fraud

Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
pymnts

Jumia Pins Hopes on Diversified Revenue Streams, Cost Savings to Reach Profitability

Anyone charting the story of Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia will know that the company’s stock market performance to date has been something of a roller coaster. And as is often the case in such high-profile tech listings, a much-discussed aspect is how long it will take the company to attain break-even. After all, shareholders want to know when they can count on the steady income of dividends that will make their investments worthwhile.
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts

Figure Teams With Visa to Improve Banking in a Box Platform

Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
pymnts

Reserve Bank of India Strengthens Digital Lending Rules

India’s central bank has issued new guidelines designed to add oversight to digital lending apps and the lenders who work with them. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) announcement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rules say that only regulated financial institutions (FIs) will be able to issue and collect loan repayments, a job that will not be up to third parties.
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
pymnts

B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs

B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
pymnts

QED Investors Makes First African Investment in TeamApt

TeamApt, a Nigerian business payments and banking platform, has just closed a financing round that includes investments from the FinTech specialist venture capital firm QED Investors, TeamApt announced Wednesday (Aug. 10). In a press release emailed to PYMNTS, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda said that “with this financing round, TeamApt is widening...
pymnts

More Firms Tap Private Agencies for Help Hiring, Paying International Workers

International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
