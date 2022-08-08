Read full article on original website
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Consumer expectations around their dealings with companies are changing, and businesses must improve and personalize their marketing. To that end, customer engagement and retention platform CleverTap has raised $105 million in a Series D funding round and says it will use it to expand globally, grow its teams and develop its technology, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release issued by CDPQ, which led the funding round.
Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks cost crypto investors more than $2 billion in the first six months of the year alone. That’s more than in all of 2021 — so why aren’t regulators and politicians focusing on them more?. Those numbers could get a lot worse, according to...
Anyone charting the story of Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia will know that the company’s stock market performance to date has been something of a roller coaster. And as is often the case in such high-profile tech listings, a much-discussed aspect is how long it will take the company to attain break-even. After all, shareholders want to know when they can count on the steady income of dividends that will make their investments worthwhile.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Blockchain lending startup Figure Technologies has teamed with Visa to offer issuing processor services using Figure’s Banking in a Box online banking platform. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, Visa DPS will be a central part of Banking in a Box, which lets Figure Pay customers add eligible deposit accounts, payments and cards to online retail, FinTech or banking offerings.
Pharmaceutical price-shopping platform GoodRx says it is pivoting to regain lost sales and customers now that it has settled a costly spat with a grocery chain's drug store, but warned the process would take time to complete. In announcing its second quarter earnings results and a cautious full year outlook...
India’s central bank has issued new guidelines designed to add oversight to digital lending apps and the lenders who work with them. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) announcement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rules say that only regulated financial institutions (FIs) will be able to issue and collect loan repayments, a job that will not be up to third parties.
Restaurant technology providers that power consumers’ digital orders are finding that, as even operators’ tech stacks become more sophisticated, it is no longer enough to simply offer a well-made restaurant ordering product. Take, for instance, food ordering and delivery company Waitr, soon to be rebranded as ASAP. Along...
T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
TeamApt, a Nigerian business payments and banking platform, has just closed a financing round that includes investments from the FinTech specialist venture capital firm QED Investors, TeamApt announced Wednesday (Aug. 10). In a press release emailed to PYMNTS, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda said that “with this financing round, TeamApt is widening...
International hiring boomed among businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021 as firms aimed to expand into new markets and access the world’s best talent. Hiring and managing an international workforce is complex, however, and companies looking to grow their global workforce face myriad challenges. PYMNTS’ research finds that four out of five firms surveyed report experiencing challenges when paying their international workers. The most common issue is managing taxes, which 47% of firms report facing. Regulatory compliance can also cause major problems: 19% of firms cited it as the most critical challenge affecting their ability to make payments to international workers.
