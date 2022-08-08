Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
Related
Louisville Lands '23 WR William Fowles
The wide receiver from South Florida is the 13th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99
The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.
‘23 DB Shawn Russ Jr. Includes Louisville in Trimmed Top Schools List
The Cardinals were previously in his top five, are now one of three still in the mix.
wdrb.com
Longtime Louisville sportscaster files lawsuit against Trinity over football game injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against Trinity High School almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury while covering a football game. Fred Cowgill, the sports director at WLKY-TV, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The incident in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff
Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
WLKY.com
Longtime manager of Highlands staple Kern's Korner has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Belknap neighborhood restaurant has lost an important figure. Jeff Kern, long-time manager of Kern's Korner and son of its founder, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Twitter. Kern's Korner has been a staple in the Upper Highlands area of Louisville for...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Louisville KY You Must Try
Are you visiting the area and wondering which are the best restaurants in Louisville, KY? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Louisville and tell you where to find the best food in Louisville. There is so much to...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life
Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
foodanddine.com
SuperChefs plots a relocation and Tha Drippin Crab recovers from a break-in
Chef Darnell Ferguson has a lot on his plate. Ferguson’s SuperChefs in the Highlands closed at the end of July, but is actively seeking a new location. Popular brunch spot in Louisville’s Highlands closes, announces plans to move, by Dahlia Ghabour (Louisville Courier Journal) SuperChefs restaurant at 1702...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
Comments / 0